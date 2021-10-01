Chance to Live the 'Wild Life': Now Free Entry for Children in Uttarakhand National Parks, Tiger Reserves

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday announced free entry for all those below 18 years of age in the state’s wildlife parks, tiger reserves, wildlife sanctuaries and zoos. This announcement comes at a time when domestic tourists are planning trips in the forthcoming festive season after a prolonged Covid period that largely restricted movement.

“I would like to announce that youngsters who are below 18 years of age can come and enjoy free entry in the state’s wildlife world. This decision will help some 45 crores youngsters,” said chief minister Dhami while inaugurating the wildlife week in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand’s wildlife management

Uttarakhand is home to six national parks including the famous Corbett and Rajaji parks, seven wildlife sanctuaries, four conservation reserves and one biosphere reserve. According to the forest department’s data, 12 per cent geographical area of the state lies in the protected forest areas with rich biodiversity.

Corbett, the first national park of India, is also a tiger reserve and home to big cats. Similarly, the Valley of Flowers National Park and Nanda Devi National Park are UNESCO world heritage sites.

Lakhs of tourists visit the protected wildlife and forest areas in Uttarakhand. The entry fee is a major source of income for the management bodies of these areas. For instance, the Corbett management earns Rs 1,000 as the permit fee from every small vehicle. Usually, six people board an open vehicle, a Gypsy. Now an exclusive group of children and youngsters will be allowed free entry once the official order is released following the CM’s announcement.

What wildlife activists feel

The chief minister’s decision for free entry, however, has not gone down well with wildlife activists. Noted nature photographer Anup Sah said, “For zoos (the idea) seems fine. However, wildlife sanctuaries, reserves, cannot be treated the same way. It calls for responsible wildlife tourism.” Activist Neeta Rana asked how and who will deal with “crowd management".

