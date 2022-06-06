‘Chances of Fourth Wave…’: Top Scientist Calls for More Genome Sequencing Amid Rising Covid Cases

A top scientist said chances of a fourth wave of Covid-19 were “extremely small”, but it was necessary to follow all safety protocols amid rising infections. Despite low severity of disease, it was important to ramp up genome sequencing as a stronger variant could be the cause behind new cases, said Dr Rakesh Mishra, director of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS).

Mishra stressed on the importance of using masks and maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour as the virus will develop new variants in its bid to sustain.

“Variants will keep coming as it (coronavirus) is trying to sustain. But it should not matter till the time we take all precautions. Masks are crucial. I don’t think we will have a fourth wave because chances are extremely small,” Mishra added.

India recorded its highest jump in three months on Monday with an increase of 1,730 active Covid cases in 24 hours. Active Covid caseload stood at India logged 25,782, as 4,518 new infections were recorded, as per data from the union health ministry.

Mishra told news agency ANI, “Omicron and its sub-lineages can re-infect any vaccinated person and/or the ones who have had a natural infection and so on. The severity of the disease is extremely low and most people are going to be asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms. But if people fall sick, that should be taken very seriously. It may be problematic because maybe, a new variant is coming.”

He further said there was a need to strengthen genome sequencing for this very reason, as a stronger variant could be behind new infections. “We should never slow on genome sequencing. I think we have to keep in mind the sampling strategy, and how we are sequencing because that is a very important tool,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that unless there was genome sequencing from samples of cases coming in now, there were fewer chances of detecting a new variant that could be driving the surge. He recommended that each person going to a hospital for testing must have sample sequenced.

“People have started taking more liberty and more interactions, no masks, and so on. This gives a chance to the virus,” he told ANI, as he talked about the possibility of a fourth Covid wave seeing as cases were on the rise. But, allaying fears, the scientist said “we should not worry so much about it” as long as there was no emergency.

As of now, active cases in the country comprise 0.06 per cent of total infections. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.62 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 0.91 per cent.

Karnataka to decide on Covid control measures

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai indicated that his government was likely to decide on imposing certain Covid control measures in a couple of days. He, however, said there was no need for unnecessary panic or worry.

“In the wake of Covid cases increasing, our principal secretary, health, will hold meetings with officials of all districts to know about the situation there and review the Covid management measures and submit a report,” Bommai said, adding that based on that, a decision will be taken in the next couple of days.

On Sunday, Karnataka reported 301 fresh infections and one death.

Maharashtra staring at fourth wave?

In neighbouring Maharashtra, state environment, tourism and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray indicated that the state could be staring at a fourth wave. He, too, said there was no cause for panic.

(With PTI inputs)

