Chanda Kochhar, Former CEO, Who Violated Code of Conduct Will Not Be Paid Bonus: ICICI Bank
The board of the bank based on the report has decided to treat her resignation as Termination for Cause' under the bank's internal policies.
File photo of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar. (Reuters)
New Delhi: An independent enquiry initiated by ICICI Bank has indicted its former CEO Chanda Kochhar of violation of bank's code of conduct.
Justice (Retd) BN Srikrishna, who submitted the enquiry report on Wednesday, concluded that there was lack of diligence with respect to annual disclosures and violation of code of conduct, on her part.
The board of the bank based on the report has decided to treat her resignation as Termination for Cause' under the bank's internal policies and said will stop payment of unpaid benefits, including bonus.
On January 24, Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group MD Venugopal Dhoot were booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation over charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating in a case linked to alleged irregularities in loans.
The case pertains to alleged transactions between Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd, controlled by Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot-controlled Videocon Group. It is alleged in the FIR filed by CBI that the accused sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with other accused to cheat the ICICI Bank.
It was earlier reported that Dhoot provided crores of rupees to a firm he had set up with Deepak Kochhar and two relatives six months after the Videocon group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012. The amount was part of the Rs 40,000-crore loan that Videocon group secured from a consortium of 20 banks led by SBI.
Dhoot allegedly gave Rs 64 crore in 2010 through a fully owned entity to NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL), which he had set up with Deepak Kochhar and two of his relatives.
He also allegedly transferred proprietorship of the company to a trust owned by Deepak Kochhar for Rs 9 lakh, six months after he received the loan from ICICI Bank.
Amid the raging controversy, Chanda Kochhar stepped down as the bank's managing director and chief executive in October last year.
