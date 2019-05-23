Chandauli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey BJP Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey LEADING

Chandauli Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BMSP -- -- Jangbahadur SUP -- -- Krishna Pratap Singh KSBD -- -- Byasmuni ALHP -- -- Mahendra Pratap Singh MAP -- -- Rajesh Vishwakarma PMSP -- -- Mahender Yadav ABP -- -- Arjun Pandey SP -- -- Sanjay Singh Chauhan JAP -- -- Shivkanya Kushwaha SBSP -- -- Ramgovind PRJSP -- -- Shivratri IND -- -- Liyakat Ali NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey

76. Chandauli is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.39%. The estimated literacy level of Chandauli is 73.09%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1719383 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mahendra Nath Pandey of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,56,756 votes which was 15.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.23% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ramkishun of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 459 votes which was 0.07% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 26.83% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.41% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chandauli was: Mahendra Nath Pandey (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,87,892 men, 7,05,123 women and 118 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Chandauli is: 25.1252 83.2395Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चन्दौली, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); চান্দৌলি, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); चन्दौली, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ચંદૌલી, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); சந்தெளலி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); చండౌలీ, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಚಂದೌಲಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഛന്ദൗലി, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).