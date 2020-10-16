Chandigarh: 55 Fresh Cases Take COVID-19 Tally To 13,532; Death Toll Reaches 206

Chandigarh: Five more fatalities due to COVID-19 took the death toll in Chandigarh to 206, while 55 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 13,532 on Friday, officials said. There are 974 active COVID-19 cases in the city, according to an official medical bulletin.

A total of 120 patients were discharged after recovering from the viral disease, taking the number of cured to 12,352, it stated. Of the 93,420 samples taken for testing, 79,320 have tested negative while reports of 142 samples were awaited, the bulletin stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor