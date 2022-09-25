Chandigarh Airport To be Named After Bhagat Singh, PM Modi Announces; Punjab Welcomes Decision

The Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Modi said, “an important decision has been taken, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.”

This comes just days before the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh on September 28, Modi added.

The announcement ends a major flagship point, of more than seven years, between Punjab and Haryana over naming the international airport.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed the decision, and thanked PM Modi on “behalf of the entire state of Punjab.” Mann said that this had been a “big demand of Punjabis for a long time.”

Mann said he, and Haryana’s Civil Aviation Minister Dushyant Chautala had mutually sent a letter to the Aviation Ministry, requesting the change in name.

Earlier in 2017, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha had also passed a resolution to name the airport as Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh International Airport, The Tribune reported.

Happy at Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji’s decision that the Chandigarh Airport will be renamed after Indian revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter who sacrificed his life for the sake of the motherland. Jai Hind. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) September 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj S Bommai also hailed the decision to name the airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh “as a tribute to the great freedom fighter who sacrificed his life for the sake of the motherland.”

