Shoppers Evacuated After Bomb Threat at Chandigarh's Elante Mall Triggers Panic

Shoppers at Chandigarh’s Elante Mall were evacuated on Monday after news of a bomb on the premises triggered panic.

Chandigarh Police received information that a bomb was about to explode at the popular shopping mall, which was crowded due to Eid. Following the input, the mall was evacuated but investigation so far shows the news was just a rumour. Cops are now on the lookout for the person who tipped them off.

Further details are awaited.

