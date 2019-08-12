Shoppers Evacuated After Bomb Threat at Chandigarh's Elante Mall Triggers Panic
Chandigarh Police received information that a bomb was about to explode at the popular shopping mall but probe so far points to a hoax.
Representative image.
Shoppers at Chandigarh’s Elante Mall were evacuated on Monday after news of a bomb on the premises triggered panic.
Chandigarh Police received information that a bomb was about to explode at the popular shopping mall, which was crowded due to Eid. Following the input, the mall was evacuated but investigation so far shows the news was just a rumour. Cops are now on the lookout for the person who tipped them off.
Further details are awaited.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Actress Shweta Tiwari Files Police Complaint Against Husband Abhinav Kohli
- After Rahul Bose, Twitter User Reveals Mumbai Hotel Charged Him Rs 1700 for Two Boiled Eggs
- Reliance Jio Fiber: Roll-Out in September, Prices Start Rs 700 And Free 4K TV With Annual Plans
- Vindu Dara Singh, Wife Dina Umarova Eliminated From Nach Baliye 9
- Imran Khan Rejected Extension to Coach Mickey Arthur, Claims PCB Source