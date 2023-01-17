CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#AutoExpo
Home » News » India » Chandigarh Hit-&-Run: Retired Major Arrested for Running SUV Over Girl Feeding Stray Dog
1-MIN READ

Chandigarh Hit-&-Run: Retired Major Arrested for Running SUV Over Girl Feeding Stray Dog

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 10:01 IST

New Delhi, India

A case has been registered by the police and the driver. a retired major, has been nabbed. (Photo: Twitter)

A case has been registered by the police and the driver. a retired major, has been nabbed. (Photo: Twitter)

The accused has been identified as Maj Sandeep Sahi (retd), 40, and was arrested on Monday for hitting the girl feeding stray dogs near the Sector 53 furniture market in Chandigarh

A retired Major was arrested on Monday in Mohali in connection with the hit-and-run case in which his speeding SUV allegedly left a 25-year-old woman feeding stray dogs by the roadside grievously wounded two days ago.

Police identified the man driving the vehicle that hit the victim, Tejashwita Kaushal, as 40-year-old Maj Sandeep Sahi (retd). The retired major (40) has reportedly been charged with rash driving and causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others under sections 279 and 337 of the IPC.

The 25-year-old woman, an architecture student and civil services aspirant, suffered serious injuries after the speeding car, appearing to be an SUV as per CCTV visuals, hit her while she was feeding the stray dogs.

CCTV visuals of the incident that went viral showed Tejashwita feeding strays near the Sector 53 furniture market at 11.39 pm on Saturday when the vehicle coming from the direction of Mohali Phase II hit her and sped away.

Tejashwita’s mother then rushed to her and could be seen screaming for help in another purported clip. A passer-by called the police control room and she was taken to the hospital.

Tejashwita is under treatment at Sector 16. Police said that the speeding four-wheeler was travelling on the wrong side.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. chandigarh accident
  2. chandigarh girl
  3. Road Accident victim
first published:January 17, 2023, 09:49 IST
last updated:January 17, 2023, 10:01 IST
Read More