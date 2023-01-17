Chandigarh Hit-&-Run: Retired Major Arrested for Running SUV Over Girl Feeding Stray Dog

A retired Major was arrested on Monday in Mohali in connection with the hit-and-run case in which his speeding SUV allegedly left a 25-year-old woman feeding stray dogs by the roadside grievously wounded two days ago.

Police identified the man driving the vehicle that hit the victim, Tejashwita Kaushal, as 40-year-old Maj Sandeep Sahi (retd). The retired major (40) has reportedly been charged with rash driving and causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others under sections 279 and 337 of the IPC.

The 25-year-old woman, an architecture student and civil services aspirant, suffered serious injuries after the speeding car, appearing to be an SUV as per CCTV visuals, hit her while she was feeding the stray dogs.

#WATCH | A woman was hit by a speeding car in Chandigarh while she was feeding street dogs.Police says that FIR is being registered. The incident happened in Sector 53 and the woman is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital (16.01) (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/dabBgAMY3I — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

CCTV visuals of the incident that went viral showed Tejashwita feeding strays near the Sector 53 furniture market at 11.39 pm on Saturday when the vehicle coming from the direction of Mohali Phase II hit her and sped away.

Tejashwita’s mother then rushed to her and could be seen screaming for help in another purported clip. A passer-by called the police control room and she was taken to the hospital.

Tejashwita is under treatment at Sector 16. Police said that the speeding four-wheeler was travelling on the wrong side.

