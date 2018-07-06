Chandigarh Makes Helmet Compulsory for Women Riding Two-Wheelers, Exemption for Women Wearing Turban

The Chandigarh Administration has issued a notification making wearing helmets mandatory for women two-wheeler riders. Only Sikh women who wear turbans have been exempted.The move comes after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Chandigarh administration to control accidents involving two-wheeler women riders.Chandigarh has made an amendment in rule 193 of the Chandigarh Motor Vehicle Rules 1990.The new rule makes wearing of helmet compulsory for all women except “Sikh woman wearing a turban.”The Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, made headgear compulsory for all riding a two-wheeler, except turbaned Sikhs. The act however grants permission to state governments to make relaxation to other categories.Punjab and Haryana exempted turbaned Sikhs and Sikh women while Chandigarh exempted all women.