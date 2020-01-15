Chandigarh Man Confesses to Killing Girlfriend on Live TV, Cops Rush to Arrest Him Mid-interview

A 31-year-old man, who was being hunted by Chandigarh Police for killing a nurse at a hotel around New Year’s Eve, on Tuesday reached the News18 office in the city and confessed on camera that he had murdered his friend because she was cheating on him.

Maninder Singh, who was convicted in 2014 for killing another woman friend in Karnal in 2010, was out on bail when he allegedly killed Sarabjit Kaur, 27, a nurse by profession.

Sarabjit had checked into Hotel Sky with Maninder on December 30. She was found with her throat slit on the afternoon of January 1. Maninder had left the hotel a few hours after checking in and had been absconding ever since.

On Tuesday, Maninder walked into the news channel office, about three kilometers from the police station where the murder case has been registered against him, and said he suspected Sarabjit of having an affair with her sister-in-law’s husband.

He said he wanted to marry Sarabjit but her brothers were against inter-caste marriage, following which they had decided to go for court marriage. “Marriage talks between my family and Sarabjit’s family had been going on for six months but her family would always create problems, sometimes saying I am not from their caste and sometimes rejecting me for not having a government job,” he said during the TV interview.

On the day of the incident, the couple had an argument over the same topic, following which Maninder killed her, he said.

As soon as the cops received information about Maninder’s presence in the TV office, they reached there and arrested him while he was giving the interview.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.