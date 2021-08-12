Chandigarh-Manali Highway Shut After Landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

The Chandigarh-Manali highway in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district was shut at around 9 pm on Wednesday after a boulder fell on a truck following heavy rains. The truck driver sustained injuries in the incident at 7 Miles in the Pandoh area. The district administration said they will try to resume traffic on Thursday. Continuous downpour in several parts of Himachal Pradesh caused a disastrous landslide in Kinnaur district on Wednesday.

The rescue agencies have recovered 13 bodies from the site where the landslide occurred, near Nigulsari in Kinnaur. Many are still feared trapped, reported The Times of India. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army and local police are on the ground busy in rescue and search operations.

The landslide tragedy at Kinnaur is very saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and everything possible is being done to assist those still trapped.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2021

The Chandigarh-Manali highway had to be shut last month as well after landslides. Even the last time, the landslide took place at the same spot, with boulders rolling down on 7 Miles road in Pandoh.

Himachal Pradesh has seen a series of landslides following incessant rainfall in the last month or so. The regional weather office in Shimla has predicted rains to continue till August 17 in the state.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the Kinnaur landslide tragedy. He said the incident was very saddening, adding that in this hour of grief, his thoughts were with the families of those who lost their lives. “May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and everything possible is being done to assist those still trapped,” he tweeted.

PM Modi has also announced Rs 2 lakh each to the families, who lost a member, and Rs 50,000 each for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) after speaking with Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

