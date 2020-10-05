INDIA

Chandigarh Records 133 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Taking Tally To 12,578; Death Toll 177

The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh rose to 177 on Monday with three more fatalities, while 133 new cases pushed the infection tally to 12,578, a medical bulletin here said. There are 1,604 active cases in the city presently, it said.

A total of 199 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of recoveries to 10,797, as per bulletin. A total of 81,671 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 68,591 tested negative while reports of 129 samples were awaited, the bulletin added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: October 5, 2020, 10:37 PM IST
