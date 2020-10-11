Chandigarh Records 85 New COVID-19 Cases, Taking Tally To 13,162; Death Toll 191

Chandigarh: The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh rose to 191 on Sunday with one more fatality, while 85 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 13,162, a medical bulletin here said. There are 1,184 active cases in the city as of now, it said. A total of 125 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of recoveries to 11,787, as per bulletin.

A total of 87,485 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 73,784 have tested negative while reports of 129 samples were awaited, the bulletin added.

