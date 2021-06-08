Chandigarh Relaxes Lockdown Curbs: Here's What's Allowed, What's Not

The Chandigarh administration has decided to lift Covid-19 restrictions as cases have shown a consistent decline. Among the norms eased is the reopening of bars and restaurants, and extension of timings for shops in the city.

All shops will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm. The shop owners will ensure that Covid protocol is duly followed, the official circular noted.

All restaurants and bars can remain open with 50 per cent capacity from 10 am to 9 pm and the night curfew in the city will continue from 10 pm to 5 am.

There will be total closure on Sunday. Only essential shops will be allowed to open. The movement of vehicles will be restricted, it stated.

Shopping malls can remain open from 10 am to 6 pm. However, eating outlets inside the malls can remain open till 8 pm. The malls have been told to ensure that there is no crowding within the shops or in the open areas.

Gyms, wellness centres, clubs and spas will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity. However, cinema halls and theatres will remain closed.

Museums and libraries will be open.

Gatherings for marriages, cremations or any other events will be restricted to a maximum of 30 persons while adhering to strict Covid-appropriate protocol.

Sukhna Lake will remain open for visitors from 5 am to 8 pm. However, no boating activity will be allowed. The police will ensure that the visitors at the lake follow Covid protocol strictly, failing which challans will be issued, the order stated. The lake will remain closed on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here