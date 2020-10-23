News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Chandigarh Reports 72 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,920 on Friday with 72 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 214 as two more people succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin. Presently, there are 697 active cases in the city, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh: Chandigarh’s COVID-19 tally rose to 13,920 on Friday with 72 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 214 as two more people succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin. Presently, there are 697 active cases in the city, the bulletin said.

A total of 85 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 13,009, it said. A total of 1,00,045 samples have been taken for testing so far. Of these, 85,522 samples tested negative, while reports of 131 are awaited, the bulletin said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 23, 2020, 22:51 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...