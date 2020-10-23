Chandigarh Reports 72 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths

Chandigarh: Chandigarh’s COVID-19 tally rose to 13,920 on Friday with 72 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 214 as two more people succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin. Presently, there are 697 active cases in the city, the bulletin said.

A total of 85 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 13,009, it said. A total of 1,00,045 samples have been taken for testing so far. Of these, 85,522 samples tested negative, while reports of 131 are awaited, the bulletin said.

