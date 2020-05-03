Chandigarh Reports First Covid-19 Death as Minor Boy Tests Positive; Total Infection Count Rises to 95

Chandigarh: Chandigarh on Sunday reported its first coronavirus death even as a minor boy was found infected with the disease, taking the infection count to 95 in the union territory.

According to a medical bulletin, a 82-year-old woman, who was a resident of Sector 18 in the city and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Haryana's Panchkula, died on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old boy from the city's worst-hit Bapu Dham colony tested positive for the infection.

Since April 25, the number of coronavirus cases in Chandigarh has gone up over three times.

Nineteen coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

