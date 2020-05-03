Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Chandigarh Reports First Covid-19 Death as Minor Boy Tests Positive; Total Infection Count Rises to 95

Since April 25, the number of coronavirus cases in Chandigarh has gone up over three times.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2020, 9:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chandigarh Reports First Covid-19 Death as Minor Boy Tests Positive; Total Infection Count Rises to 95
Representative image. (Reuters)

Chandigarh: Chandigarh on Sunday reported its first coronavirus death even as a minor boy was found infected with the disease, taking the infection count to 95 in the union territory.

According to a medical bulletin, a 82-year-old woman, who was a resident of Sector 18 in the city and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Haryana's Panchkula, died on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old boy from the city's worst-hit Bapu Dham colony tested positive for the infection.

Since April 25, the number of coronavirus cases in Chandigarh has gone up over three times.

Nineteen coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,070

    +1,535*  

  • Total Confirmed

    40,263

    +2,487*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,887

    +869*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,306

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,101,727

    +18,177*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,446,291

    +59,772*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,100,442

    +36,921*  

  • Total DEATHS

    244,122

    +4,674*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres