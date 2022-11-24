Chandigarh, UP to Observe Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas on Nov 28, Holiday Declared

Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh’s martyrdom day will be observed in Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh on November 28, in place of Thursday, November 24, as per reports.

A public holiday has been declared in Uttar Pradesh on Monday for “Guru Teg Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas" as per ANI. Meanwhile, the District Inspector Of Schools, Lucknow, Rakesh Pandey, ordered that all schools will remain open on Thursday, as per Times of India.

Chandigarh too will observe a government holiday on Monday, a notification issued by the Chandigarh Administration stated, as reported by ANI.

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Shaheedi Divas is marked on November 24 each year. Born in 1621 in Guru Ke Mahal, Amritsar, he was the ninth guru of the Sikhs who stood up against forcible conversions by the Mughals, and was executed on the orders of Aurangzeb in 1675.

