1-MIN READ

Chandigarh, UP to Observe Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas on Nov 28, Holiday Declared

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 13:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru of the Sikhs, born in 1621 and executed by Aurangzeb. (News18)



Guru Tegh Bahadur's Shaheedi Divas is marked on November 24 each year

Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh’s martyrdom day will be observed in Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh on November 28, in place of Thursday, November 24, as per reports.

A public holiday has been declared in Uttar Pradesh on Monday for “Guru Teg Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas" as per ANI. Meanwhile, the District Inspector Of Schools, Lucknow, Rakesh Pandey, ordered that all schools will remain open on Thursday, as per Times of India.

Chandigarh too will observe a government holiday on Monday, a notification issued by the Chandigarh Administration stated, as reported by ANI.

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Shaheedi Divas is marked on November 24 each year. Born in 1621 in Guru Ke Mahal, Amritsar, he was the ninth guru of the Sikhs who stood up against forcible conversions by the Mughals, and was executed on the orders of Aurangzeb in 1675.

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.

first published:November 24, 2022, 13:28 IST
last updated:November 24, 2022, 13:48 IST