Chandigarh: Vigilance Sleuths Search Property Where Former Punjab DGP Lives

Chandigarh, Aug 2: A team of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau late on Monday conducted searches at a property in Chandigarh where former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini stays. Sources said some investigations were going on pertaining to alleged disproportionate assets involving the former director general of police (DGP).

However, there was no official word from the Vigilance Bureau or from the officials who reached the house in Sector-20 here. The sources said details will be revealed once the search is over. The Vigilance Bureau team could not gain entry into the house for over an hour. Saini’s lawyer also arrived there. It was only after local police arrived at the spot did the team enter and start searching the 1,000 square yard property.

The vigilance sleuths searched the house, but Saini was stated not be present in there at that time, sources said. Until late in the night, Vigilance Bureau sleuths were engaged in searching the house, they said.

Notably, Saini is also facing the case of disappearance of junior engineer Balwant Singh Multani in 1991. He was booked in May 2020 in connection with the disappearance of Multani when he was working as a junior engineer with the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation. The police had later added murder charge under in the FIR in the disappearance case after two former Chandigarh police personnel, who were also co-accused, had turned approvers.

Saini, a 1982-batch IPS officer, was appointed as Punjab DGP in 2012. He was removed from the post in 2015 after protests erupted following sacrilege incidents. Saini retired in 2018. Multani, who was a resident of Mohali, was picked up by police after the terrorist attack on Saini, who was then senior superintendent of police in Chandigarh, in 1991.

Saini and six others were booked on the complaint of Multani’s brother, who is a resident of Jalandhar.

