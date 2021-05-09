Chandigarh Was Among Top 10 in Country With Over 4,000 Covid-19 Cases In May First Week

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 890 cases on May 3 and May 7, the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic began last March.

Last week, Chandigarh was among the top ten in the country, with 4,041 cases per 1,00,000 residents, which is a daily average of more than 774 cases, The Indian Express reported.

On April 30, the test positivity ratio of the UT was 10.4 and it jumped to 11.3 on May 8. The active ratio on April 30 was 16.2 and on Saturday it was 17.6.

On May 1, Chandigarh recorded 489 deaths, and the number increased to 549 on May 7.

Like the rest of the country, Chandigarh is also witnessing shortage of medical supplies and ICU beds.

Prof Jagat Ram, director PGI said a “sense of fearlessness has aggravated the situation, as we see more admissions of people below 45 years".

He added that their oxygen saturation is dipping faster, below 95, and there is lung involvement and they need oxygen support.

“We are on the edge, everything is full, and we still haven’t reached our peak. When, is a question I cannot answer. I can only say break the chain of transmission by wearing masks and getting vaccinated,” he added.

Prof G. D. Puri, Dean and Head, Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, who has spear-headed the Covid-19 initiative in PGI, said they refused to process scientific facts, and didn’t learn from what they were witnessing around the world.

He said India should have known that this would happen to them eventually “as warned by the medical fraternity" and that the country should have been prepared for it.

“…now we must consider everybody a carrier of infection and take precautions,” said Prof Puri.

