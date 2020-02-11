Chandni Chowk Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Parlad Singh Sawhney of AAP is Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Chandni Chowk (चांदनी चौक), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Old Delhi region and Central district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Chandni Chowk is part of 1. Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

Chandni Chowk with 1.26 lakh voters is the smallest Assembly constituency (in terms of population) in Delhi. The lowest number of voters in the 18-19 year age group is also in Chandni Chowk (1603).

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.1%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,25,684 eligible electors, of which 69,087 were male, 56,581 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chandni Chowk in 2020 is 818.98.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Chandni Chowk, there are a total of 1603 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,13,784 eligible electors, of which 62,719 were male, 51,052 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,06,559 eligible electors, of which 58,674 were male, 47,874 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,07,953 eligible electors, of which 59,273 were male, 48,645 female.

The number of service voters in Chandni Chowk in 2015 was 7. In 2013, there were 7 and in 2008 there were 35.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Alka Lamba of AAP won in this seat by defeating Suman Kumar Gupta of BJP by a margin of 18,287 votes which was 24.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 49.35% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Parlad Singh Sawhney of INC won in this seat defeating Suman Kumar Gupta of BJP by a margin of 8,243 votes which was 11.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.77% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Parlad Singh Sawhney of INC won in this seat defeating Praveen Khandelwal of BJP by a margin of 8,020 votes which was 12.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.61% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 20. Chandni Chowk Assembly segment of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Harsh Vardhan won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants. In 2013, 14 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 16 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Chandni Chowk are: Alka Lamba (INC), Parlad Singh Sawhney (AAP), Sudesh (BSP), Suman Kumar Gupta (BJP), Anil Singh Jadon (SS), Ramesh Chand Goyal (RJP), Satpal (ASP), Sadeque Muniroddin Shaikh (TSP), Krishna Avtar (IND), Vijay Kumar Sharma (IND), Vipin Kumar (IND), Sandeep Sharma (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.03%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 65.49%, while it was 65.48% in 2013. In 2008, 57.29% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -4.46%.

Chandni Chowk

CHANDNI CHOWK, OLD DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 133 polling stations in 20. Chandni Chowk constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 124. In 2013 there were 124 polling stations and in 2008, there were 141.

Extent:

20. Chandni Chowk constituency comprises of the following areas of Central district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 110 Ward No. 110 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 113 Ward No. 113 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 114 Ward No. 114 (Urban). 3 municipal wards (Civil Lines, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Chandni Chowk is 11.94 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110002, 110006, 110054

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Chandni Chowk is: 28°40'01.6"N 77°11'41.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Chandni Chowk results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.