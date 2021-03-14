Chandra Darshan 2021: All You Need to Know

For the Hindu devotees, the occasion of Chandra Darshan is an auspicious event. This year the occasion is being celebrated on Sunday that is March 14.

In Hinduism, Chandra or the Moon is considered one of the most important and revered deities. Chandra is also a significant ‘graha’ or planet of the Navgraha that influences all life on earth. Since Hindus follow the lunar calendar, the Moon plays a very important role for them. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Chandra is married to the 27 Nakshatras, who are the daughters of King Prajapati Daksha and is also the father of Budha or planet Mercury.

The Moon is a favorable planet or star in Hindu mythology and is associated with purity, wisdom, and good intentions. It is believed when the Moon is favourably placed in an individual’s horoscope, it makes their life much more vibrant and meaningful. Chandra Darshan is an important day which comes right after the day of Amavasya or the ‘no moon day’

Chandra Darshan Tithi and Rituals:

Devotees observe a strict fast on this day to please Chandra Dev. They do not eat or drink anything all throughout the day and the fast is broken after sighting the Moon just after sunset. It is believed that a person who performs all the rituals of on the day of Chandra Darshan will be bestowed with endless good fortune and prosperity.

A few devotees also offer donations as a party of an important ritual on Chandra Darshan. People also donate clothes, rice, and sugar among other things to the poor on this day.

The pratipada tithi timing for the Chandra Darshan are from March 13, 3:51 pm – March 14, 5:06 pm. The moonrise on March 14 will likely take place at 7:17am while the moonset will occur by 7:28 pm.