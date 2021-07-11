Chandra Darshan: Timings, Significance and All You Need to Know

On July 11, 2021, the auspicious day of Chandra Darshan, or the first day of moon sighting after no moon day or Amavasya will be observed. The first sighting of the moon after the Amavasya has a great religious significance in the Hindu community. People observe a day-long fast and break it only after sighting the new moon on Chandra Darshan day. The moon is said to be one of the significant celestial bodies in Hinduism as it attributes wisdom, vibrance, purity, sensitivity, and happiness. It is considered very auspicious to look at the moon on Chandra Darshan day as it brings prosperity and usher in happiness. Devotees offer prayer to Lord Chandra or Chandra dev on this day.

Chandra or Moon is also known as Soma, the ‘illustrious’ god among the 9 planets (Navagraha) of Vedic astrology. It is also said that that the moon controls the power of the mind and provide the power of meditation and concentration. Indian astrology attributes the moon’s position in horoscopes to depict one’s Kundali. According to Hindu mythology, the moon has a deep influence on our lives.

Chandra Darshan observance and tithi in July 2021

This first day of sighting the moon is followed by rituals like worshipping Chandra dev, offering prasad, and other things. Worshipping the Moon deity, Chandra Dev on this propitious day blesses the person with immense prosperity and good fortune.

Many devotees even observe a day-long strict fast and do Parana only after the moon sighting after sunset, by drinking water and having ‘prasad’ honouring the lord moon.

The day is also considered auspicious to do donations in the forms of clothes, sugar and other things especially the food grains (rice and wheat) as Chandra is associated with it.

Chandra Darshan timings

The moonrise on July 11 will occur at 06:22 am while moonset for the day is at July 11, 08:40 pm. Chandra Darshana timing is July 11, 07:22 pm to 08:35 pm.

