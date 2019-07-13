Chandra Grahan 2019: India to Witness Partial Lunar Eclipse on July 17, Here's All You Need to Know

The Moon, the Sun and the Earth will align together, resulting in a partial lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan taking place on July 17, 2019. A partial lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan occurs when only a portion of the Moon enters the Earth’s umbra. The upcoming partial lunar eclipse is occurring after a total eclipse of the Sun, which was visible over South America on July 2. As per US space agency NASA, the lunar eclipse will be at its peak at precisely 10.31pm BST on July 16 (3:01 am IST on July 17).

Well, just in case if you are looking out for a good reason to watch the partial lunar eclipse, it is important to note that it will be the last lunar eclipse of the year. As you prep yourself to watch the spectacular partial lunar eclipse on July 17, there are a few things that you can keep in mind.

Where to see the partial lunar eclipse of July 2019?

The partial lunar eclipse occurring on July 17 will be visible in much of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South/East North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. In India, The partial lunar eclipse will be visible from beginning to end across India, except extreme northeastern part of Arunachal Pradesh.

When to see the partial lunar eclipse of July 2019?

The partial Lunar eclipse will be visible from everywhere on the night side of the Earth, if the sky is clear. In New Delhi, India, the partial lunar eclipse will be visible for a few hours, with the penumbral eclipse beginning at 00:13 am on July 17. The partial lunar eclipse will begin at 01:31 am and will end three hours later at 04:29 am. The maximum eclipse can be seen at 03:00:44 am.

When will the next lunar eclipse occur?

The July 2019 eclipse will be the last lunar eclipse of the year, with the next lunar eclipse occurring on January 10, 2020, followed by three more in the same year. However, it will be a penumbral eclipse. The next total lunar eclipse will happen on May 26, 2021 whereas the next partial lunar eclipse will occur on November 19, 2021.