1-min read

Chandra Grahan 2019: What is Lunar Eclipse and What are its Types

Many parts of the world, including most regions of Asia and Europe, Africa, Australia, and South America will get to experience partial Lunar Eclipse.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 13, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
Chandra Grahan 2019: What is Lunar Eclipse and What are its Types
Representative Image. (Image: AP)
The world is all set to witness a partial Lunar Eclipse on July 16 and 17. Many parts of the world, including most regions of Asia and Europe, Africa, Australia, and South America will get to experience partial Lunar Eclipse. Besides this, Lunar Eclipse will also be visible in India. However, the whole of North America will miss out on the coming eclipse.

What is a Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan?

Lunar Eclipse is something that happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. This can only occur when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned.

What are the various kinds of Lunar Eclipse?

There are usually three types of Lunar Eclipse- total, partial and penumbral.

Total Lunar Eclipse:

Total Lunar Eclipse can be observed when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are perfectly aligned i.e. when Earth's umbra obscures all of the Moon’s surface.

Partial Lunar Eclipse:

Partial Lunar Eclipse happens partially crosses through the umbra and penumbra i.e. here Earth's umbra obscures only a part of Moon's surface.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse:

Here, the moon doesn't get obscures by earth's umbra, it is rather present in the penumbra. So, as a result, a partial Lunar Eclipse always starts off as a penumbral Lunar Eclipse.

