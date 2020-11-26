Chandra Grahan November 2020: 4th Lunar Eclipse to Fall on November 30; Check Timing

Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan is a celestial event that occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, restricting Sun’s light from reaching the Moon. This year, the last lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will occur on November 30, which is also a full moon night. This will be the fourth lunar eclipse, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Kartik Purnima (Dev Purnima).

The fourth and last lunar eclipse of the year will be penumbral. This occurs when the sun, earth and moon are aligned in an almost straight line. This results in Earth blocking only some of the sun’s light, and only the outer part of the Earth’s shadow is casted on the moon, making it appear as a penumbra. There are two more types of lunar eclipses: total and partial.

Chandra Grahan November 2020: Date and Time

The fourth lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will be visible on November 30. The penumbral Chandra Grahan will last for more than four hours. It is expected to start at 1.04 pm IST, ending at 5.22 pm IST. The lunar eclipse November 2020 will reach its peak at 3.13 pm IST.

Chandra Grahan November 2020: Will it be visible in India

The fourth lunar eclipse of the year, taking place on November 30, will be visible in parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific and Atlantic. Unfortunately, it will not be visible in India as it will take place in the daytime, when the moon is below the horizon. However, a part of the eclipse can be visible in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Uttarakhand.

The other lunar eclipses in this year fell on January 10, June 5 and July 4. This year, all the lunar eclipses were penumbral in nature.