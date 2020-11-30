Chandra Grahan Special Horoscope for Today: Check What's in Store for You

Aries: Your quest for freedom begins today. Entertainment is on the cards today. Family and related issues could keep you busy for most of the day.

Taurus: Your punctuality and creativity at work is earning you praises from seniors at work. You are getting noticed and are set for a great day ahead. An exceptional day for those in an artistic profession.

Gemini: You will be looked upon as a leader today in your social circle. You will be successful in finding solutions to certain questions that have been bothering you for a while.

Cancer: Anything you think or look over will be successful making your day filled with happiness. You will display your imagination and finish pending work and excel.

Leo: You will find means to progress at work and will remain steadfast in your resolutions. You will not allow employees to slack and will receive the good word of superiors.

Virgo: Emotions lying in the inner recesses of your heart could surface and you might develop an attachment. You will feel extremely restless if you don't find your surroundings conducive.

Libra: It is a good day if you want to start any new work. You will attain success in whatever work you undertake. Luck is on your side as you will excel in assigned new positions in the office.

Scorpio: Your workaholic personality is diverting your attention from family. You have been bearing the consequences lately and it's also time you sort differences with your better half. Be calm and avoid any harsh words in case of an argument.

Sagittarius: There are invitations but surprisingly you are not in a mood to party. Unlike your regular reaction, you won’t seem happy with the idea of hitting the dance floor and socialising.

Capricorn: You feel extremely confused and won't be able to get rid of negative emotions today.

Your hard work will be paid off but you will not be able to decide to feel good about your achievements.

Aquarius: Your colleagues are cooperative and supportive today at work which will help you improve your performance. You will win praises from one and all and will also spend quality time with your near and dear ones.

Pisces: You will receive more than your expectations. You will be willing to take risks today as opposed to the usual calculative and cautious person you mostly are. As far as stocks are concerned, your approach could turn out to be favourable, pushing luck on your side.