Furious Over 'Selective Leaks' by Centre, Naidu Says Protests Over Special Status Won't Stop
The Andhra Pradesh CM once again insisted that the Centre must fulfil "assurances made in Rajya Sabha, including Special Category Status, provisions quick implementation of the of AP Reorganisation Act.".
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
New Delhi: Keeping the pressure up on the central government to declare Andhra Pradesh a Special Category state, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu again held a teleconference with party MPs on Wednesday morning.
The Andhra Pradesh CM once again insisted that the Centre must fulfil "assurances made in Rajya Sabha, including Special Category Status, provisions quick implementation of the of AP Reorganisation Act.".
Expressing anger over “selected media leaks in the name of the Finance Ministry" regarding utilisation certification of the funds allocated thus far to AP, Naidu told the MPs that his government has submitted all relevant documents on time.
The TDP has made it clear that party MPs will continue to protest in and outside Parliament till their demands are met.
A majority of TDP MLAs in their interaction with Naidu on Tuesday favoured severing ties with the BJP in the wake of the persisting rift.
On Tuesday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi promised Special Category Status to AP if his party were to form government in 2019.
The TDP fought the last elections in AP in alliance with the BJP. Two party MPs are ministers in the central government. The relations between the two allies have soured over the last couple of months after YSR Congress led by Jagan Mohan Reddy indicated it is willing to do business with BJP is AP is indeed granted special category status.
Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
