Chandrababu Naidu Moves HC after Security Cover Cut Down, Accuses Jagan of 'Vendetta Politics'
The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister alleged that six of his party activists were killed so far, attributing the murders to YSRCP vengeance.
File photo of TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Hyderabad: Expressing concern at a number of decisions taken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government related to the demolition of Praja Vedika and a notice to vacate his residence within a week, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused the YSR Congress of resorting to vendetta politics.
The former chief minister also moved the high court after Reddy decided to reduce the security cover provided to Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and other family members. The court has posted the hearing for Tuesday.
Naidu alleged that six of his party activists were killed so far, attributing the murders to YSRCP vengeance. “The TDP will not tolerate such murderous politics and will take on the YCP regime for such acts,” he said.
Naidu added that he will be available for four days a week in the state party office until a new office is built. “The TDP boasts of 65 lakh activists and it is our responsibility to protect them,” he said.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Re-released: Know What's New in the Film
- Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 2 - Aditi Unfiltered - Straight From The Vault
- MG Hector Waiting Period Reaches Four Months, Petrol Automatic Variant High in Demand
- PUBG Lite Beta Launching in India on July 4, Here is Everything You Need to Know
- This New Wrist Band Could Help Monitor Emotions like Depression and Anxiety
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s