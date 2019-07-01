Take the pledge to vote

Chandrababu Naidu Moves HC after Security Cover Cut Down, Accuses Jagan of 'Vendetta Politics'

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister alleged that six of his party activists were killed so far, attributing the murders to YSRCP vengeance.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18.com

Updated:July 1, 2019, 10:03 PM IST
Chandrababu Naidu Moves HC after Security Cover Cut Down, Accuses Jagan of 'Vendetta Politics'
File photo of TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Hyderabad: Expressing concern at a number of decisions taken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government related to the demolition of Praja Vedika and a notice to vacate his residence within a week, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused the YSR Congress of resorting to vendetta politics.

The former chief minister also moved the high court after Reddy decided to reduce the security cover provided to Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and other family members. The court has posted the hearing for Tuesday.

Naidu alleged that six of his party activists were killed so far, attributing the murders to YSRCP vengeance. “The TDP will not tolerate such murderous politics and will take on the YCP regime for such acts,” he said.

Naidu added that he will be available for four days a week in the state party office until a new office is built. “The TDP boasts of 65 lakh activists and it is our responsibility to protect them,” he said.

