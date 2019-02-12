Andhra Govt Spends Rs 10 Cr on Trains, Food For VIPs, 1,100 Rooms For Naidu's 12-Hour Protest in Delhi

TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spent Rs 10 crore on his one-day protest 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' that was held in New Delhi on Monday. The state government released an order on February 6 allocating the amount as part of the protest expenditure.Two trains were hired by the Andhra Pradesh government from Srikakulam and Anantapur for those attending the protest. Government paid one crore twelve lakh rupees for these trains."Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to hire two special trains with 20 compartments each from South Central Railways, Secunderabad, i.e., starting one (1) train from Ananthapuramu and another from Srikakulam to reach New Delhi by 10.02.2019 to transport interested Political parties, organisations, NGOs associations, etc.. to participate in one day Deeksha (Protest) at New Delhi on 11.02.2019 to be led by the chief minister," stated the government release.Apart from hiring trains, money was also spent on providing accommodation and food facilities to the general public and VIPs and around 1,100 rooms were booked by the government for the same.Naidu sat on a day-long hunger strike in the national capital from 8 am to 8pm to demand special status for his state and fulfillment of commitments made by the Centre under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.The Budget Release Order (BRO) issued refers to provision of Rs 8 crore for ‘other state functions’ and only Rs 2 crore for 'Dharma Porata Deeksha'.Out of the provision of Rs 2 crore, the General Administration Department issued about Rs 1.23 crore – three bills amounting to Rs 1.12 crore, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1.3 lakh only. The remaining amount of Rs 77 lakh is provision for any final bills, the government said in a statement.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.