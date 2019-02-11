English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chandrababu Naidu on Fast in Delhi to Demand Special Status for AP, Rahul Gandhi Extends Support
Naidu has done 11 such fasts in various districts of AP and this one would be the first one to be held outside the state. Opposition leaders Farooq Abdullah and Arvind Kejriwal have so far confirmed their support to Naidu.
Loading...
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is sittimg on a day-long hunger strike in the national capital on Monday demanding special status for his state and fulfilment of commitments made at the time of bifurcation.
The TDP chief is staging the 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' (a day-long protest for justice) at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in the national capital from 8 am to 8 pm on Monday. He will also submit a memorandum to President of India Ram Nath Kovind on February 12, an official statement said.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has extended his support to Naidu, will be visiting him at the Andhra Bhavan later today. Apart from this, opposition leaders Farooq Abdullah and Arvind Kejriwal have so far confirmed their support to Naidu and will visit him later in the day.
The chief minister is sitting on a hunger strike along with his ministers, party MLAs, MLCs and MPs. Members of state employee associations, social organisations and student organisations will also join the fast, it said.
Naidu has done 11 such fasts in various districts of AP and this one would be the first one to be held outside the state.
The CM also pied tributes to Mahatma Gandhi statue at Raj Ghat and will proceed to the AP Bhavan from there. Earlier in 2013, Naidu had staged an indefinite fast at AP Bhavan demanding equal justice to both regions. On the fifth day, he was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital owing to his deteriorating health. Last year too, he had observed a similar fast in April.
The Telugu Desam Party had walked out the BJP-led NDA last year protesting the "injustice" done to Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation.
Last year, the chief minister had observed fast Vijayawada on his birthday on April 20 demanding special status for the state. After quitting the NDA in March last year, the TDP had also moved a 'no-confidence motion' in the Monsoon session of Parliament in July 2018, which was defeated.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The TDP chief is staging the 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' (a day-long protest for justice) at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in the national capital from 8 am to 8 pm on Monday. He will also submit a memorandum to President of India Ram Nath Kovind on February 12, an official statement said.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has extended his support to Naidu, will be visiting him at the Andhra Bhavan later today. Apart from this, opposition leaders Farooq Abdullah and Arvind Kejriwal have so far confirmed their support to Naidu and will visit him later in the day.
The chief minister is sitting on a hunger strike along with his ministers, party MLAs, MLCs and MPs. Members of state employee associations, social organisations and student organisations will also join the fast, it said.
Naidu has done 11 such fasts in various districts of AP and this one would be the first one to be held outside the state.
The CM also pied tributes to Mahatma Gandhi statue at Raj Ghat and will proceed to the AP Bhavan from there. Earlier in 2013, Naidu had staged an indefinite fast at AP Bhavan demanding equal justice to both regions. On the fifth day, he was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital owing to his deteriorating health. Last year too, he had observed a similar fast in April.
The Telugu Desam Party had walked out the BJP-led NDA last year protesting the "injustice" done to Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation.
Last year, the chief minister had observed fast Vijayawada on his birthday on April 20 demanding special status for the state. After quitting the NDA in March last year, the TDP had also moved a 'no-confidence motion' in the Monsoon session of Parliament in July 2018, which was defeated.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Long Island City Residents Aren't Too Happy With HQ2, Which Could Force Amazon to Look Beyond New York
- Sharing the Koffee Couch With Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Details Her SOTY Crush
- 'The Favourite' Rules BAFTAs With Most Wins, 'Roma' Takes Best Picture Honour
- Avengers Endgame Leak: Fans Spot Secret Object in Costume, Call it Thanos Defeating Weapon
- PSG's Edinson Cavani Doubtful for Man United Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results