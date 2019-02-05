Chandrababu Naidu to Visit Kolkata Today as Mamata Banerjee’s Dharna Enters Day 3

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday will visit Kolkata to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and express his solidarity.The Chief Minister's visit comes a day after DMK leader Kanimozhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader met the West Bengal CM on the second day of her dharna.After presentation of the Vote-on-Account budget in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Naidu will fly to Kolkata, where Banerjee continues her sit-in to protest against the attempted raid by the CBI on the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.According to the Chief Minister's Office, Naidu will reach Kolkata around 3.30 p.m. and meet Banerjee and extend his support.The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader was among the first to condemn the happenings in Kolkata on Sunday night. He termed it as a glaring example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah destroying the institutions.Naidu also said that attacking political opponents in different states, few days before the Parliament elections, will have disastrous consequences in the country."After opposition parties started uniting and started to fight together to save democracy, the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party is losing all hope. The misuse of institutions by the union government to victimise political opponents in states is reaching dangerous proportions," said Naidu.Mamata Banerjee started a sit-in protest following a row between CBI officials and Kolkata protests after the former attempted to investigate Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's involvement in the Sarada chit fund scam.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.