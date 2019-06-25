Bulldozers, Check. Hammers, Check: Naidu's Rs 8 Crore-Conference Hall May Be Reduced to Debris Soon

Amaravati: Six bulldozers and dozens of workers arrived at Chandrababu Naidu's 'Praja Vedika' or people's grievance cell on Tuesday to demolish it after chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy passed orders to demolition of the sprawling complex.

Preparations to raze the structure were made during a two-day meeting of district collectors and superintendents of police at the premises, following which workers began removing the furniture and electronic equipment and segregated items that could be reused.

Amid fear of protest by TDP workers, a large contingent of police was deployed outside the complex. The demolition is said to take place either late on Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Fuming over Jagan's decision, former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishunudu called the orders to raze Praja Vedika 'Tuglaq-like' move. He wondered if Jagan would continue with his "destructive decisions" by further demolishing structures in the Secretariat.

"The building was constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore and demolishing it would only mean wastage of money," former minister Kalva Srinivasulu expressed.

Adding to TDP's woes, security cover of former minister and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh was downgraded. TDP state wing president Kala Venkata Rao said that Lokesh's security was lowered to just 2+2 gunmen from the previous 5+5 cover. Lokesh’s security was downgraded to Y plus category from the previous Z plus category.

The decisions were taken at a time when TDP chief Naidu is on a family vacation abroad. He is scheduled to return on Tuesday night, at his residence, located next to Praja Vedika.

(With inputs from PV Ramana in Hyderabad)