Bulldozers, Check. Hammers, Check: Naidu's Rs 8 Crore-Conference Hall May Be Reduced to Debris Soon
Amid fear of protest by TDP workers, a large contingent of police was deployed outside the complex. The demolition is said to take place either late on Tuesday or early Wednesday.
In the video grab, workers can be seen demolishing a part of Praja Vedika
Amaravati: Six bulldozers and dozens of workers arrived at Chandrababu Naidu's 'Praja Vedika' or people's grievance cell on Tuesday to demolish it after chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy passed orders to demolition of the sprawling complex.
Preparations to raze the structure were made during a two-day meeting of district collectors and superintendents of police at the premises, following which workers began removing the furniture and electronic equipment and segregated items that could be reused.
Amid fear of protest by TDP workers, a large contingent of police was deployed outside the complex. The demolition is said to take place either late on Tuesday or early Wednesday.
Fuming over Jagan's decision, former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishunudu called the orders to raze Praja Vedika 'Tuglaq-like' move. He wondered if Jagan would continue with his "destructive decisions" by further demolishing structures in the Secretariat.
"The building was constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore and demolishing it would only mean wastage of money," former minister Kalva Srinivasulu expressed.
Adding to TDP's woes, security cover of former minister and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh was downgraded. TDP state wing president Kala Venkata Rao said that Lokesh's security was lowered to just 2+2 gunmen from the previous 5+5 cover. Lokesh’s security was downgraded to Y plus category from the previous Z plus category.
The decisions were taken at a time when TDP chief Naidu is on a family vacation abroad. He is scheduled to return on Tuesday night, at his residence, located next to Praja Vedika.
(With inputs from PV Ramana in Hyderabad)
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Tablet Explodes and Burns a Hole in Bed, 11-Year-Old Escapes Unhurt
- 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai' Actress Aarti Chabria Ties the Knot With Boyfriend Visharad Beedassy
- Deepika Padukone Slays in Chic Outfit in This Stunning Photo Shoot, Ranveer Singh Takes Full Credit
- The New Hilarious #HornChallenge That's Making TikTok Users Laugh Out Loud
- One Pilot Dead, Other Ejected Safely After 2 Eurofighter Jets Crashed in Germany
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s