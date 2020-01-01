Chandrababu Naidu's Wife Donates Bangles for 'Save Amaravati' Movement of Farmers

Amaravati: Former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife N Bhuvaneswari donated her gold bangles for the ongoing movement by farmers to demand continuation of Amaravati as the capital.

Naidu and Bhuvaneswari toured the villages, which have given lands for the construction of Amaravati. Naidu asked farmers to auction the bangles to raise money for the 'Save Amravati' movement.

Bhuvaneswari, daughter of legendary actor, TDP founder and former chief minister N T Rama Rao, said that as a woman she can understand the pain that women suffer.

“Chandrababu made continuous efforts to bring Andhra Pradesh to the number one position. He has always given preference to people than the family. He does not even care about his health and always keeps thinking about Amaravati and Polvaram,” she said.

Naidu came down heavily on Jaganmohan Reddy and wanted to know why he went back on his word, as the then Leader of Opposition, that he fully supports Amaravati as the state capital.

“I tried my best to develop the state as well as Hyderabad. The YSRCP is propagating that Amaravati is being built for a single caste. Is the development of Hyderabad for any social group?” Babu asked.

He said that Amaravati was chosen to be in the centre of the state and challenged the chief minister to find the insider trading in Amaravati.

“The chief minister is playing a mind game with me. We have not done anything wrong. Amaravati is a self-financing project. We have acquired over 55 thousand acres without a single litigation,” Babu said.

“He is working from Amravati for the past seven months. Is the CM ashamed of the farmers asking for compassionate deaths? Is there any state that has three capitals? YSRCP leaders are planning to loot Vishakhapatnam. Are farmers who fight for the capital paid artists?” Babu asked. He further said that he is ready to go to jail for the sake of farmers.​

As a show of solidarity with agitating farmers, the TDP chief and the party stayed away from New Year celebrations.

The proposal to create three different capital cities in the state has triggered protests across Amaravati, especially among farmers who had given up their land in the promise of getting developed plots in the capital. Also, the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (Amaravati farmers protection committee) has approached the High Court against the state government's proposed move.

For the 15th day, farmers in all 29 villages of Amaravati region continued their protest against Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposal to shift the Secretariat and Chief Minister's office to Visakhapatnam and the High Court to Kurnool.

On December 27, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet had deferred taking a decision on relocating the state capital and decided to constitute another high-powered committee to study the report of the G N Rao committee.

