Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Chandrabu Naidu Unanimously Elected Leader of Legislature Party, Decides to Skip Jagan Mohan Reddy Swearing-in

, Chandrababu tried to build confidence in his party men. "Don’t panic. Victory and defeat are a part of politics," he said.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:May 29, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chandrabu Naidu Unanimously Elected Leader of Legislature Party, Decides to Skip Jagan Mohan Reddy Swearing-in
TDP president and outgoing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Image: News18)
Loading...
Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday was unanimously elected as the leader of the legislature party in a meeting of newly elected MLAs at his Undavalli residence.

The meeting also saw the leader trying to build-up his party men's confidence given the devastating defeat at the Lok Sabha polls. "Don’t panic. Victory and defeat are a part of politics," he said.

Naidu also lauded the Chief Minister of the neighbouring Telangana state citing how he had started his movement for bifurcation and managed to become chief minister twice.

"We have taken up lot of developmental and welfare activities," He added.

Analyzing the election results, Babu stated that TDP got 39.2 percent of votes and will respect the judgement of the people.

Naidu decided not to personally attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM-elect Jagan Mohan Reddy and will be sending a team of party leaders.

TDP faced a drubbing in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls and the simultaneously held Assembly elections, winning 23 and three respectively.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram