Chandrabu Naidu Unanimously Elected Leader of Legislature Party, Decides to Skip Jagan Mohan Reddy Swearing-in

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday was unanimously elected as the leader of the legislature party in a meeting of newly elected MLAs at his Undavalli residence.The meeting also saw the leader trying to build-up his party men's confidence given the devastating defeat at the Lok Sabha polls. "Don’t panic. Victory and defeat are a part of politics," he said.Naidu also lauded the Chief Minister of the neighbouring Telangana state citing how he had started his movement for bifurcation and managed to become chief minister twice."We have taken up lot of developmental and welfare activities," He added.Analyzing the election results, Babu stated that TDP got 39.2 percent of votes and will respect the judgement of the people.Naidu decided not to personally attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM-elect Jagan Mohan Reddy and will be sending a team of party leaders.TDP faced a drubbing in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls and the simultaneously held Assembly elections, winning 23 and three respectively.