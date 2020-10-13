INDIA

Chandrapur Man-animal Conflict Panel Meets, Discusses Tigers

A 11-member committee formed by the Maharashtra government to study and mitigate man-animal conflict issues in Chandrapur on Tuesday asked people for suggestions. The committee, formed in August 7 under Chandrapur Chief Conservator of Forests NR Praveen, held its first meeting through video-conferencing, its member-secretary and Gondia deputy conservator of forests Kulraj Singh said.

Chandrapur: A 11-member committee formed by the Maharashtra government to study and mitigate man-animal conflict issues in Chandrapur on Tuesday asked people for suggestions. The committee, formed in August 7 under Chandrapur Chief Conservator of Forests NR Praveen, held its first meeting through video-conferencing, its member-secretary and Gondia deputy conservator of forests Kulraj Singh said.

One of the important mandates of the committee is to study the feasibility of translocation of tigers in Chandrapur so that chances of man-animal conflicts are reduced. The committee is expected to submit its report by December 31, the official said.

