Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Chandrayaan-1 Director has a Theory on Why ISRO Lost Communication With Lander Vikram

'There is always a two-way communication between the orbiter and lander, but we can attempt to communicate through one way,' Chandrayaan-1 director Mylswamy Annadurai said.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chandrayaan-1 Director has a Theory on Why ISRO Lost Communication With Lander Vikram
ISRO officials said on Sunday that data available till the lander lost communication with the ground-stations was being analysed to find out what exactly went wrong.
Loading...

New Delhi: After Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module was located on the lunar surface on Sunday, Chandrayaan-1 Director Mylswamy Annadurai said that the obstacles on the lunar surface may have been stopping the lander Vikram from receiving signals.

"As we have located the lander on the lunar surface, we now have to establish contact with it. The place, where the lander alighted is expected to be not conducive enough for the lander to soft-land. There may be some obstacles, which could have been stopping us from establishing the connection," news agency ANI quoted Annadurai as saying.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan announced yesterday that lander Vikram has been located and it must have been a hard-landing, as opposed to the planned soft-landing. India's mission to soft-land on the moon suffered a setback with the 'Vikram' module losing communication with ground stations, just 2.1 km from the lunar surface during its final descent in the early hours of Saturday.

A thermal image of the lander, with rover 'Pragyan' housed inside it, was captured by on-board camera of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, which is healthy, safe and functioning normally in the intended orbit around the Moon.

Sivan, however, maintained that no communication has been established with the lander and that the agency will try to establish it in the next 14 days.

Speaking on the chance to establish communication, the Chandrayaan-1 director said, "In the past, the Chandrayaan's orbiter had beamed the signals towards the lander to establish signals, but in the present case, it has to be seen whether the latter receives it or not."

“There is always a two-way communication between the orbiter and lander, but we can attempt to communicate through one way,” Annadurai said. However, he further added that communication will not be for more than 5-10 minutes.

Expressing hope for future course of action, Annadurai said, "It is a tricky situation but our scientists are capable enough to handle it," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram