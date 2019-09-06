Take the pledge to vote

'A Criticial Event For the Whole World': Man Behind First Chandrayaan Mission Feels the Anticipation

Ahead of the much-awaited moon-landing of Chandrayaan-2, the mission director of Chandrayaan 1, Mylswamy Annadurai said that unlike the first mission, it will be a soft landing this time.

News18.com

September 6, 2019
'A Criticial Event For the Whole World': Man Behind First Chandrayaan Mission Feels the Anticipation
Former ISRO Director Mylswamy Annadurai (Image : EPS)
With just hours left for the much-awaited moon-landing of Chandrayaan-2, the man behind the first mission, Mylswamy Annadurai, can’t help but feel the rising anticipation. “It’s a critical event not just for India, but for the whole world,” Annadurai said while drawing a difference between the two missions.

According to him, while Chandrayaan 1 was a crash landing, the landing of this time’s mission will be controlled. "All preparations are in place and all commands have been uplinked and verified by the ground systems," the former ISRO Director said and further added, “A number of rehearsals have taken place this time as it's a controlled landing."

Chandrayaan-2's landing module 'Vikram' will begin its final descent between 1 am and 2 am today. Following the landing, the rover 'Pragyaan' will roll out from 'Vikram' between 5.30 am and 6.30 am.

“The whole world is looking at how Vikram will fare,” was Annadurai resounding words.

Meanwhile, the ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the proposed soft landing on the Moon was going to be a "terrifying" moment as the ISRO has not done it before. "This 15 minutes travel of lander is new to ISRO. It is for the first time we are going to another body where there is no atmosphere and using the propulsion system we will have to break the velocity and bring the vehicle safely to soft-land," he had said.

