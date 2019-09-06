'A Criticial Event For the Whole World': Man Behind First Chandrayaan Mission Feels the Anticipation
Ahead of the much-awaited moon-landing of Chandrayaan-2, the mission director of Chandrayaan 1, Mylswamy Annadurai said that unlike the first mission, it will be a soft landing this time.
Former ISRO Director Mylswamy Annadurai (Image : EPS)
With just hours left for the much-awaited moon-landing of Chandrayaan-2, the man behind the first mission, Mylswamy Annadurai, can’t help but feel the rising anticipation. “It’s a critical event not just for India, but for the whole world,” Annadurai said while drawing a difference between the two missions.
According to him, while Chandrayaan 1 was a crash landing, the landing of this time’s mission will be controlled. "All preparations are in place and all commands have been uplinked and verified by the ground systems," the former ISRO Director said and further added, “A number of rehearsals have taken place this time as it's a controlled landing."
Chandrayaan-2's landing module 'Vikram' will begin its final descent between 1 am and 2 am today. Following the landing, the rover 'Pragyaan' will roll out from 'Vikram' between 5.30 am and 6.30 am.
“The whole world is looking at how Vikram will fare,” was Annadurai resounding words.
Meanwhile, the ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the proposed soft landing on the Moon was going to be a "terrifying" moment as the ISRO has not done it before. "This 15 minutes travel of lander is new to ISRO. It is for the first time we are going to another body where there is no atmosphere and using the propulsion system we will have to break the velocity and bring the vehicle safely to soft-land," he had said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kerala’s First Openly Married Gay Couple is Now Fighting for Right to Adopt
- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Take #VacayGoals To Kenya; See Pics
- Wasn't Very Comfortable Doing Intimate Scenes in Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala: Divyanka Tripathi
- Reliance JioFiber: Here is How You Can Get a Free HD or 4K TV With Annual Plans
- Suhana Khan's Picture as a Fresher at New York University is Breaking the Internet