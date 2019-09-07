New Delhi: Politicians, celebrities, sportspersons and common citizens across India stood in solidarity with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday after Chandrayaan-2’s lander went incommunicado barely a couple of kilometres from the moon’s surface.

The first words of support following ISRO chairman K Sivan’s disappointing announcement came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was at the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru. "Communication has been lost. I could see the anxiety on your faces. There is no need to get disappointed because it is not a small achievement. The country is proud of you," Modi said.

The PM later tweeted that the country remains hopeful and is proud of the scientists at ISRO.

India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

ISRO also received encouragement from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who said the hard work that went into the moon mission is not in vain and would continue to inspire India’s space missions.

Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions. 🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 6, 2019

Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted that India stands with the scientists at ISRO.

ISRO’s achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud. India stands with our committed and hard working scientists at @isro.My best wishes for future endeavours. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 6, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind said the scientists had shown exemplary courage and that country is proud of them.

With #Chandrayaan2 Mission, the entire team of ISRO has shown exemplary commitment and courage. The country is proud of @ISRO. We all hope for the best #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 6, 2019

The space agency received words from encourage from several other leaders and public figures.

We are proud of our scientists. They have created history. No need to lose heart. Our scientists have done a great job. Jai Hind! — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 6, 2019

The nation stands by the entire team of @isro as we wait in these tense times. Your hard work and commitment has made our nation proud. Jai Hind.#Chandrayaan2Landing — Congress (@INCIndia) September 6, 2019

The communication isn’t lost. Every single person in India can feel the heartbeat of #chandrayaan2 We can hear it whisper to us that ‘If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.’ https://t.co/YS3y1kQXI2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 6, 2019

गिरते हैं शहसवार ही मैदान-ए-जंग में, वो तिफ्ल क्या गिरे जो घुटनों के बल चले!!! Well done @isro. We are proud of you.🙏🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 6, 2019

We are with you @isro. You have brought the nation, it’s young minds and all, together in sensing your achievements in Space. You will succeed. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 6, 2019

