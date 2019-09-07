Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Chandrayaan 2: As Lander Vikram Goes Silent, India Speaks Up for ISRO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and others tweeted that India is proud of the scientists at ISRO.

News18.com

Updated:September 7, 2019, 5:18 AM IST
Chandrayaan 2: As Lander Vikram Goes Silent, India Speaks Up for ISRO
Officials watch live telecast of the soft landing of Vikram module of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface as it starts 'fine breaking' at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Politicians, celebrities, sportspersons and common citizens across India stood in solidarity with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday after Chandrayaan-2’s lander went incommunicado barely a couple of kilometres from the moon’s surface.

The first words of support following ISRO chairman K Sivan’s disappointing announcement came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was at the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru. "Communication has been lost. I could see the anxiety on your faces. There is no need to get disappointed because it is not a small achievement. The country is proud of you," Modi said.

The PM later tweeted that the country remains hopeful and is proud of the scientists at ISRO.

ISRO also received encouragement from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who said the hard work that went into the moon mission is not in vain and would continue to inspire India’s space missions.

Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted that India stands with the scientists at ISRO.

President Ram Nath Kovind said the scientists had shown exemplary courage and that country is proud of them.

The space agency received words from encourage from several other leaders and public figures.

