'Flawless Launch', 'Another Benchmark' and An Ode to Nehru: Who Said What After Chandrayaan-2 Launch

In a historic leap for India, ISRO successfully launched the country’s second moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, aimed at landing a rover on unchartered Lunar South Pole with India’s most powerful geosynchronous launch vehicle injecting the spacecraft in the Earth orbit after lift-off from Sriharikota on Monday.

The 43.43m-tall three stage rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre into cloudy skies at 2.43pm and about 16 minutes later released the 3,850 kg Chandrayaan-2 into the orbit, a week after the earlier launch was called off on July 15 following a technical snag observed during the propellant filling stage.

The injection of the Chandrayaan-2 into the Earth orbit marks the successful accomplishment of the first phase of the ambitious mission that will take about 48 days to land on the Moon surface.

The feat won praise from all quarters, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it a “special moment that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history”. He added that the mission was “Indian at heart, Indian in spirit”.

Several other leaders, cutting across party lines, congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the mission.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the mission “set yet another benchmark in the field of space technology”.

The Congress, meanwhile, said it was the “right time” to remember the visionary move of India’s first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

