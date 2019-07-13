Chandrayaan-2: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About ISRO’s Second Mission to Moon
We will launch our second Moon mission (Chandrayaan-2) on July 15 at 02:15 a.m., to land by September 6 or 7 near the lunar south pole, where no one went so far.
ISRO personnel work on the orbiter vehicle of Chandrayaan-2, India's first moon lander and rover mission planned and developed by ISRO, in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI)
eIndia is all set to launch its second lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2, on July 15, after Chandrayaan-1. With this, India will become the fourth country to land on the Moon after the former Soviet Union, US and China. As stated in a quote by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan, “We will launch our second Moon mission (Chandrayaan-2) on July 15 at 02:15 a.m., to land by September 6 or 7 near the lunar south pole, where no one went so far.”
Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on July 15 at 2:15 am. Here’s everything you need know about Chandrayaan-2, the first lunar mission from India to land on Moon:
1. Called to be the most complex mission from India so far, Chandrayaan-2 will have two modules stacked together inside a launch vehicle — an orbiter and a lander. It will have a third module, the lunar rover.
2. ISRO has named the lander ‘Vikram’, after India’s space pioneer Vikram Sarabhai and rover 'Pragyan', which in Sanskrit means wisdom.
3. The heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle - Mark III (GSLV Mk III), which will carry Chandryaan-2 to the Moon, is nicknamed as 'Baahubali'.
4. The total cost of Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission is Rs 978 crore. This cost includes Rs 603 crore for the orbiter, lander, rover, navigation and ground support network. Another Rs 375 crore has been spent on Geo-stationary Satellite Launch Vehicle.
5. The first Indian lunar mission to land on Moon is being headed by two women — mission director Ritu Karidhal and the project director Muthayya Vanitha.
6. Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission will explore for signs of water and helium-3 on the lunar surface and analyze crust samples. The rover will send pictures of the lunar surface within 20 minutes of landing.
7. Chandrayaan-1, launched in 2008, orbited the Moon and discovered water-bearing molecules in craters at the Moon’s poles.
