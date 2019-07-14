Chandrayaan 2 India’s Moon Mission: All you need to know about 'Baahubali' rocket GSLV Mk- III

GSLV Mk- III popularly dubbed as Fat Boy and Baahubali is all set to launch India's second lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2. This Baahubali launcher is one of the biggest and the most powerful rockets available in India's space garage. As Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission is all geared up to take off from ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 15, we bring to you a brief insight into Chandrayaan 2 launcher, GSLV Mk-III.

Everything that you need to know about India’s ‘Baahubali’ launcher:

Developed by ISRO, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III is a three-stage vehicle. It was primarily designed to launch communication satellites into geostationary orbit. It has a height of 43.43 m and a Diameter of 4.0 m. Further it has a mass of 640 tonnes that can accommodate up to 8,000 kg payload to LEO and 4000 kg payload to GTO.

GSLV Mk-III vehicle is powered by two solid motor strap-ons (S200), a liquid propellant core stage (L110) and a cryogenic stage (C25), that has been designed for carrying the four-tonne class satellites. The C25 is powered by CE-20, India's largest cryogenic engine, designed and developed by the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre.

GSLV Mk-III flew its first experimental flight in 2014 and since then, the GSLV Mk-3 has been on two development flights. Both of these flights were a success as the satellites were put into the orbit. The last flight was back in 2018. Besides being a part of two missions, the upcoming Chandrayaan 2 mission will one of the most important missions scheduled to be flown by the GSLV Mk-3, as this will help in ascertaining the future of GSLV Mk-III series.

Apart from Chandrayaan-2, this rocket is also all set be a part of ISRO's highly ambitious - Gaganyaan mission. Under this mission, ISRO will send three Indians to space on an Indian spacecraft flying on GSLV Mk-III.