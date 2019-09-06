Chandrayaan-2 Landing: Delhi’s Nehru Planetarium to Hold Overnight Moon Carnival to Celebrate the Success

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to create history on September 7, 2019, after completing a successful landing on the surface of the moon. Achieving the first southernmost landing on the moon’s surface, India will become the first nation to reach the South Pole of the moon.

To celebrate the success, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library and Nehru Planetarium in Delhi will hold an overnight moon carnival. In addition, the planetarium has planned an evening sky watch of the moon on September 6 with telescopes. This will be followed by sky theatre interaction related to the moon.

The planetarium plans to show full-dome immerse visualizations during the sky theatre interaction. The visualizations will give ringside virtual views of those nail-biting moments of the touchdown.

Talking to The Hindu, Planetarium Director Nandivada Rathnasree said, “Before the launch of Chandrayaan-2, the planetarium had also made available a completely in-house full-dome planetarium show titled “Back to the Moon”. This will have a retrospective look at moon studies from ancient and medieval times to the first lunar exploration excitements onwards to the Chandrayaan missions. Viewing of the show will be a part of the moon carnival.”

India’s Moon Mission: Here’s how you can watch Chandrayaan 2 Landing

The historic moment will be live telecasted across 100+ countries. To read the live updates, one can follow News18.com’s Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission Landing Live blog. It will be available on their website across all regions.

One can also watch the Chandrayaan 2 Landing Live on TV at CNN-News18.

Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission: When and Where to Watch Chandrayaan 2 Landing on TV?

Star and Disney India will live telecast India’s mission to moon on National Geographic, Star Plus and Star Bharat. The live telecast will begin at 11.30 pm on September 6.

Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission Live Streaming: Where to Watch Chandrayaan 2 Landing Live Streaming?

In India, Hotstar will live stream Chandrayaan 2 Landing on September 6 from 11.30 pm (6:00 PM GMT), which is one hour before the scheduled touchdown.

