Chandrayaan-2 Landing: From Scheduled Time to Landing Site, Know All About Vikram’s Lunar Landing

44 days after its journey to the moon, Chandrayaan 2 will land successfully on the lunar surface on September 7, 2019. The second moon mission from India, Chandrayaan 2 began its journey to the moon on July 22, launching from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The mission was launched on heavy-lift rocket GSLV Mark 3. If everything goes fine, this will be the first landing on the south pole of the moon.

With less than 12 hours left, as the countdown begins for the Chandrayaan 2 moon mission landing, here are a few details that you should know:

1. Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to land on the lunar surface at 1:55 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

2. The landing spot for Chandrayaan-2 will be decided today by lander Vikram. The exact location will be decided when Vikram would be 100m above the lunar surface. This will occur between 1.30am and 2.30am on September 7.

3. If all goes well, and the landing spot is chosen correctly, Vikram will touch down the lunar surface 78 seconds later.

4. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had already chosen a primary landing site and a secondary one.

5. Lander Vikram will approach the primary landing site, which has two landing zones. Vikram will choose one of these zones, depending on the data that will be analysed at the moment.

6. Chandrayaan-2's preferred landing site is between two craters, Manzinus and Simpelius, which is 350km north of Moon’s South Pole.

7. This is an important mission for the moon as only 37% of all Moon landing attempts have been successful.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.