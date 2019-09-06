Chandrayaan-2 Landing Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISRO Live Telecast of Moon Mission

India will be creating history on September 7 with its second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2, as it attempts to become fourth nation, after US, China, and Soviet Union, to send a mission to moon. If successful, this will be the southernmost lunar landing on the surface of the moon.

The Chandrayaan-2 moon mission is scheduled to land on the lunar surface at 1.55 am on Saturday, September 7. This will become a record as India will be the first nation to reach closest to the moon's South Pole.

The historic moment will be live telecast across 100+ countries, and many TV channels have taken the initiative to live stream the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the selected school children, will see the historic landing live from the space agency ISRO's control room.

India’s Moon Mission: Here's how can watch Chandrayaan 2 Landing

For online updates, readers can follow News18.com's Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission Landing Live blog on their website across all regions. News18 will showcase minute-to-minute updates on the Chandrayaan 2’s landing.

One can also watch the Chandrayaan 2 Landing Live on TV at CNN-News18.

Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission: When and Where to Watch Chandrayaan 2 Landing on TV?

Star and Disney India will live telecast India’s mission to moon on September 6 at 11:30 pm. The milestone event will be telecasted live on National Geographic, Star Plus and Star Bharat.

Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission Live Streaming: Where to Watch Chandrayaan 2 Landing Live Streaming?

In India, Hotstar will live stream Chandrayaan 2 Landing on September 6 from 11.30 pm (6:00 PM GMT), which is one hour before the scheduled touchdown.

Sanjay Gupta, country manager, Star and Disney India, said in his statement to UNI, “This event will be a historic and immensely proud moment for India. What ISRO and the team of scientists have achieved is nothing short of spectacular. The Star network believes in inspiring its viewers with path breaking content and we are delighted to provide our audience with the chance to witness the historic moment live.”

