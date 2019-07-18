Take the pledge to vote

Chandrayaan 2 to be Launched on July 22 Week After Aborted Attempt, Says ISRO

In an anti-climax of sorts, Chandrayaan 2 was called off in the early hours of July 15 after the Indian Space Research Organisation encountered a technical snag.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
Chandrayaan 2 to be Launched on July 22 Week After Aborted Attempt, Says ISRO
GSLV MkIII carrying Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft (Image: Twitter/@isro)
New Delhi: The launch of Chandrayaan-2, India’s most ambitious mission to the moon that was aborted at the eleventh hour due to a technical glitch, has been rescheduled for July 22 at 2.43pm.

Announcing the fresh date, ISRO tweeted: “Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019.”

In an anti-climax of sorts, Chandrayaan 2 was called off in the early hours of July 15 after the Indian Space Research Organisation encountered a technical snag.

“A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later,” ISRO had tweeted earlier. The snag was reportedly noticed when the cryogenic fuel was being loaded.

“The technical snag was noticed during the cryogenic fuel was being loaded. We have to approach the vehicle to assess the problem. First, we have to empty the fuel loaded in the rocket, then the rocket will be taken back for further investigation,” news agency IANS quoted a source as saying.

