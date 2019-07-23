IIT-K Scientists to Help Manoeuvre Pragyan Rover on Moon's Surface for Home-grown Chandrayaan-2
According to scientists at IIT Kanpur, the software that enables the rover to move took almost a full year to develop, making India one of the few countries to venture into building such software locally.
ISRO scientists work on the orbiter vehicle of 'Chandrayaan-2', India's first moon lander and rover mission planned and developed by the ISRO, in Bengaluru. (Image: AFP)
Lucknow: The world braced itself for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India’s most ambitious space mission yet. Most of the technology employed in the mission is home-grown, with the orbiter, lander and rover having been designed and made almost entirely in India. Even the scientists at IIT Kanpur have made a significant contribution to this.
A team of scientists at IIT-K, including Professors KA Venkatesh and Ashish Datta, have developed a piece of motion technology, which will help the rover manoeuvre on the surface of the moon and aid in landing.
According to Professor Ashish Datta of the Mechanical Engineering Department, “It took almost an entire year to develop the software which was based on an algorithm system. The software has for the first time been completely developed in our country and now we stand among those nations who are making the software for lunar rover.”
The Chandrayaan-2 rover, which is fitted with the software developed by IIT-K scientists, will trace water and other minerals on the lunar surface. It will also send pictures for research and examination.
Chandrayaan-2 is expected to reach the moon in early September 2019. It is an advanced version of the previous Chandrayaan-1 mission which had 11 payloads — five from India, three from Europe, two from the US and one from Bulgaria.
Chandrayaan-1 is credited with having discovered water on the surface of the moon.
