Chandrayaan 2 Launch LIVE: Lift-Off Postponed? ISRO Puts Countdown of Moon Mission on Hold

The probe is scheduled to touch down 54 days later on the moon on September 6 or 7, aiming to land the rover near the unexplored south pole. About 16 minutes into its flight, the Rs 375 crore GSLV-Mk III rocket is expected to sling the rover into an Earth parking 170x40,400 km orbit. From there, it will be a long journey to the moon for the Chandrayaan 2, carrying a lander called Vikram lander and a rover known as Pragyan rover. On September 6, ‘Vikram’ is expected to make a soft landing on the moon and then the rover Pragyan will roll out to carry out in-situ experiments.
WATCH | Chandrayaan-2: What Foreign Press Has To Say About India's Second Space Mission
India's second Moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, has evoked great interest in Western media and scientific journals, with many saying the mission that costs less than half of the budget of Hollywood blockbuster
Chandrayaan Live - Where to watch Chandrayaan 2 Launch Online? The Chandrayaan 2 Moon mission will be launched at 2:15 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The Chandrayaan 2 launch can be viewed via live streaming services. Chandrayaan 2 Moon mission launch will be live streamed by Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) itself. The space agency will run a live stream of the Chandrayaan 2 launch on its social media handles @isro on Twitter or on Facebook.
Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): Chandrayaan 2, India's second mission to the moon, is a three-component mission, comprising an orbiter, a lander and a rover.
The rover can travel up to half a kilometre leveraging solar energy and both Pragyan and Vikram have a mission life of one Lunar day, which approximately equals 14 Earth days. ISRO officials said the challenges involved in the Moon landing were identifying trajectory accurately; taking up deep space communication; trans Lunar injection, orbiting around the moon, taking up soft landing on the moon surface and facing extreme temperatures and vacuum.
The lander 'Vikram', named after father of Indian space research programme Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, carrying the rover 'Pragyan', will be landed in a high plain between two craters at a latitude of about 70 degrees South of the moon. Then the 27-kg 'Pragyan' meaning 'wisdom' in Sanskrit and a six-wheeled robotic vehicle, will set out on its job of collecting information on the lunar surface.
Chandryaan Live - One Hour Countdown Begins for Launch of India's Moon Mission | In exactly one hour, the GSLV Mk- III, popularly dubbed as Fat Boy and Baahubali, is all set to launch India's second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2. This Baahubali launcher is one of the biggest and the most powerful rockets available in India's space garage. As Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission is all geared up to take off from ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 15, we bring to you a brief insight into Chandrayaan 2 launcher, GSLV Mk-III.
Chandrayaan 2 to Explore Earth’s Real History | About the scientific objectives of Chandrayaan-2 and reasons for exploring the Lunar South Pole, the ISRO says the Moon provides the best linkage to Earth's early history and offers an undisturbed historical record of the inner Solar system environment.
Explore Discoveries Made by Chandrayaan 1 | "While there, we will also explore discoveries made by Chandrayaan-1, such as the presence of water molecules on the Moon and new rock types with unique chemical composition. Through this mission, we aim to expand India's footprint in space, surpass international aspirations and inspire a future generation of scientists, engineers and explorers."
Chandrayaan-2 has several science payloads to expand the lunar scientific knowledge through a detailed study of topography, seismography, mineral identification and distribution, surface chemical composition, thermo-physical characteristics of top soil and composition of the tenuous lunar atmosphere, leading to a new understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon.
Chandrayaan-2 will "boldly go where no country has ever gone before — the Moon's South Polar region", according to the ISRO. "Through this effort, the aim is to improve our understanding of the Moon — discoveries that will benefit India and humanity as a whole. These insights and experiences aimed at a paradigm shift in how lunar expeditions are approached for years to come — propelling further voyages into the farthest frontiers.
What Makes Chandrayaan-2 Special is that it is the first space mission to conduct a soft landing on the Moon's South Polar region. It is also the first Indian expedition to attempt soft landing on the lunar surface with home-grown technology. Other specialities of the mission are that it is the first to explore the lunar terrain with home-grown technology and India will be the fourth country ever to carry out soft landing on the lunar surface.
Interesting Facts About South Pole Region of Moon | The lunar South Pole is especially interesting because of the lunar surface area here, that remains in shadow, is much larger than that at the North Pole, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) which is making preparations for the successful launch. There is a possibility of the presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around it. In addition, the South Pole region has craters that are cold traps and contain a fossil record of the early Solar System, it said.
In another update from ISRO, it says filling of liquid Hydrogen in cryogenic stage of GSLVMkIII-M1 is completed.
Filling of Liquid Hydrogen in Cryogenic stage of #GSLVMkIII-M1 completed.#Chandrayaan2 #ISRO— ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019
Leveraging nearly a decade of scientific research and engineering development, the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission is aimed at helping in better understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analyses, and a host of other experiments on the lunar surface. It will explore THE topography of the moon and its composition and will search for water besides conducting in-situ studies.
ISRO, which has planned for the landing around September 6, said the mission aims at going where no other nation has so far forayed - the lunar south pole and seek to improve understanding of the moon which could lead to discoveries that will benefit India and humanity as a whole. The Chandrayaan-2 has 13 payloads in total with eight of them in the orbiter, three payloads in Vikram and two in Pragyan. Five payloads are from India, three from Europe, two from the US and one from Bulgaria.
Know About Four Other Nations to Have Been on Moon | The US remains the only country to have sent a manned mission to moon in 1969. It wasn’t the last either. The country has also sent several other mission with the latest one being LADEE probe mission, launched in September 7, 2013. While the Soviets sent the first man into space, Yuri Gagarin, they were defeated by the US in sending the first manned mission to Moon. The Change’4 – also launched by China – was the first spacecraft to reach the far side of the moon. This occurred on January 3, 2019. Another nation to mark its presence on Moon is Japan. Japan launched two orbits: the Hiten and Selene.
The Washington Post, in an article titled 'India's Moon mission signals country's growing space ambitions', writes: "Although India's space program began as early as the 1960s, it has gained new prominence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi... Modi has promoted the space program as a symbol of the country's rising stature internationally and a bulwark of its defence capabilities."
On India’s Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission, The New York Times writes: 'Why everyone wants to go back to the Moon', says, "For India, reaching the Moon would highlight its technological advances. China would establish itself as a world power of the planet. For the United States and NASA, the Moon is now an obvious stop along the way to Mars."
India will step up the international space race when it launches the low-cost mission to become only the fourth country to land a probe on the Moon. Just five days before the 50th anniversary of man's first lunar landing, Chandrayaan-2 will also highlight how far space travel has advanced since Neil Armstrong's giant leap for mankind during the Apollo 11 mission.
India has spent about $140 million to get Chandrayaan-2 ready for the 384,400 km trip from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre to the scheduled landing on the lunar South Pole on September 6.
The United States spent about $25 billion — the equivalent of more than $100 billion in current prices — on 15 Apollo missions, including the six that put Armstrong and other astronauts on the Moon.
China landed its Chang'e 4 lunar craft in January, and spent $8.4 billion on its entire space programme in 2017, according to international Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development figures. And Russia, the first country to land an unmanned Moon rocket in 1966, spent more than $20 billion at today's values on lunar missions in the 1960s and 70s.
Almost the entire Chandrayaan-2's orbiter, lander and rover have been designed and made in India. India will use its most powerful rocket launcher, GSLV Mk III, to carry the 2.4 tonne orbiter, which has a mission life of about a year.
The spacecraft will carry the 1.4 tonne lander Vikram — which in turn will take the 27-kilogramme (60-pound) rover Pragyan — to a high plain between two craters on the lunar South Pole. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K. Sivan said Vikram's 15-minute final descent "will be the most terrifying moments as we have never undertaken such a complex mission". The solar-powered rover can travel up to 500 metres (yards) and is expected to work for one lunar day, the equivalent of 14 Earth days.
Sivan said the probe will be looking for signs of water and "a fossil record of the early solar system". Despite the relatively small budget, the mission does raise questions about how funds are allocated when the country is still battling hunger and poverty. Most experts say the geo-strategic stakes are small but that India's low-cost model could win commercial satellite and orbiting deals.
"The fundamental question that we should ask ourselves in this context is not whether India should undertake such ambitious space ventures, but whether India can afford to ignore it," said K. Kasturirangan, a former ISRO chief. India has to aim to be a leader in space, he added.
Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, head of space policy at the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi think tank, said Chandrayaan-2 will enhance the nation's reputation "at a time when the global and particularly, the Asian space programmes are becoming increasingly competitive".
Amitabha Ghosh, a scientist for NASA's Rover mission to Mars, said the benefits of Chandrayaan-2 are huge, compared to its cost. "A spacecraft mission of the complexity of Chandrayaan-2 conveys a message that India is capable of delivering on difficult technology development endeavours," said Ghosh.
However, some experts say anyone looking for a cheap ticket to space should think of the comfort on low-cost plane rides closer to Earth.
Scott Hubbard, a former top NASA researcher now with Stanford University, examined the cost-effectiveness of the Indian Mars orbiter against the American Maven mission.
Although both launched in 2013, Maven is estimated to have cost 10 times more, but India's Mangalyaan was only designed to last about a year.
"The US mission was required to last two years. That's a big difference in cost," said Hubbard. And Mangalyaan's payload was 15 kg, while Maven could carry 65 kg with more sophisticated instruments. "So you get what you pay for," concluded Hubbard.
