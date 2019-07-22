Chandrayaan-2 Launch LIVE: India Gears Up for Second Moon Mission, Week After ISRO Aborted Attempt

Event Highlights ISRO to Live Stream Chandrayaan-2 Launch

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists, who aborted the previous launch with 56 minutes left for the countdown to end on July 15, have taken quick remedial action based on an analysis carried out by a team set up to look into the snag and announced the rescheduled launch three days ago. A 20-hour countdown for the launch began at 6.43pm Sunday, ISRO announced.

Jul 22, 2019 8:11 am (IST) ISRO has announced that the filling of N204 for the liquid core state (L110) of the GSLVMkIII M1 has been completed today at 2:40 am, ahead of the launch of Chandryaan-2. Filling of N204 for the liquid core stage (L110) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 completed today (22.07.2019) at 0240 hrs IST#Chandrayaan2 #ISRO — ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019 Jul 22, 2019 8:08 am (IST) Despite the delay, there is no change in the September 6 date on which the lander and rover modules of the mission would land on the Moon. Since there would now be 48 days between launch and landing instead of the orignal 54 days, the path it would take would be different. According to the revised flight sequence, Chandrayaan-2 would spend 23 days in the Earth’s orbit instead of 17 in the original schedule. Jul 22, 2019 7:54 am (IST) News agency PTI quoted ISRO chairman K Sivan as saying Sunday that Chandrayaan-1 had revealed the presence of water molecules on the Moon and that there were possibilities of the latest mission returning successful scientific experiments.“It is because of these reasons that Chandrayaan-2 has attracted attention not only from Indian scientists but also global scientists,” Sivan told reporters at the Chennai airport during a stopover enroute to Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, the launch site. Jul 22, 2019 7:50 am (IST) The 43.43m tall three-stage rocket dubbed 'Baahubali' for its ability to carry heavy payloads would blast-off carrying Chandrayaan-2 and inject the spacecraft into Earth orbit about 16 minutes later. "Chandrayaan 2 is ready to take a billion dreams to the Moon now stronger than ever before! Join us for the launch on Monday 22 July, 2019 at 2:43 PM IST," ISRO had tweeted on July 18 while announcing the rescheduled launch. Jul 22, 2019 7:49 am (IST) A Wait of 11 Years | Chandrayaan-2 comes 11 years after ISRO's successful first lunar mission Chandrayaan-1 which scripted history by making more than 3,400 orbits around the Moon and was operational for 312 days till August 29, 2009. On the eve of launch, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said all preparations were on and the glitch had been rectified. Jul 22, 2019 7:47 am (IST) ISRO to Live Stream Chandrayaan-2 Launch | The ISRO will live stream the launch of India's second Moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, across its social media platforms for the world to see. However, if one does not have access to the Internet, unfolding of the momentous occasion can be watched on the Doordarshan. The TV channel will show visuals from inside ISRO's control centre room with commentary. Jul 22, 2019 7:44 am (IST) The Rs 978 crore mission will be launched at 2.43 pm from the second launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, over 100 km from Chennai. The unmanned mission will consist of a Pragyan Rover – a 6-wheeled AI-powered that translates to 'wisdom' in Sanskrit. It can travel up to 500m and leverages solar energy for its functioning. It can only communicate with the Lander. Jul 22, 2019 7:41 am (IST) India's 2nd Moon Mission | Chandrayaan-2 is India's second moon mission seeking to explore the unchartered Lunar south pole by landing a rover. It will be launched onboard its most powerful rocket GSLV-Mk0III-M1 this afternoon. Chandrayaan-2 will consist of the Orbiter that will observe the lunar surface and relay communication between Earth and Chandrayaan-2's Lander — Vikram. Jul 22, 2019 7:38 am (IST) Why Chandrayaan-2 Was Aborted on July 15 | Mission Chandrayaan-2 was called off an hour before its lift-off on July 15. The abortion was carried out after the ISRO discovered lack of pressure in the helium tanks of the rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III). Soon after, the ISRO decided July 22 as the new launch date. Jul 22, 2019 7:32 am (IST) Chandrayaan-2 Launch Today | After aborting the mission on July 15, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all geared up to launch its second Moon landing mission Chandrayaan-2 today. Mission Chandrayaan-2 will be launched onboard the GSLV Mk-III launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The lift-off is scheduled at 2.43pm IST, which the ISRO will live stream.



Chandrayaan-2 comes 11 years after ISRO's successful first lunar mission Chandrayaan-1 which scripted history by making more than 3,400 orbits around the Moon and was operational for 312 days till August 29, 2009.



“Chandrayaan 2 is ready to take a billion dreams to the Moon now stronger than ever before! Join us for the launch on Monday 22 July, 2019 at 2:43 PM IST," ISRO had tweeted on July 18 while announcing the rescheduled launch.



On the eve of launch, ISRO chairman K Sivan said all preparations were on and the glitch had been rectified. “Whatever technical snag we observed on July 15 has been rectified. The vehicle is in good health... The (pre-launch) rehearsal has been successfully completed," he told reporters at the Chennai airport on a brief stopover.



The 43.43m tall three-stage rocket dubbed 'Baahubali' for its ability to carry heavy payloads would blast-off carrying Chandrayaan-2 and inject the spacecraft into Earth orbit about 16 minutes later.



After lift-off, the 3,850 kg Chandrayaan-2, comprising an orbiter, lander and rover, will undergo 15 crucial manoeuvres before landing on the Moon, expected by the first week of September, Sivan said. Scientists would make soft landing of the lander in the South Pole region of the Moon where no country has gone so far, the ISRO chief said.



Billed as the most complex and prestigious mission undertaken by the ISRO since its inception, Chandrayaan-2 will make India the fourth country to soft land a rover on the lunar surface after Russia, the United States and China.



About 16.20 minutes after the lift-off, the GSLV rocket will inject Chandrayaan-2 into 170 km x 39059 kms Earth orbit. From then onwards, the mission will witness a series of manoeuvres by scientists to carry out different phases of the mission over the next 48 days.



Subsequent to the rescheduling of the launch, the space agency has tweaked the orbital phases, increasing Earth-bound phase to 23 days as against 17 days planned originally.



At the end of the Earth-bound phase, the orbit of the spacecraft will be finally raised to over 1.05 lakh km before nudging it into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory taking it to the proximity of Moon in the next two days.



Then gradually over the next few days it will be brought to 100 X 100 km circular orbit when the lander will separate and after another few days of orbiting it will make a soft landing at a chosen place on the Lunar surface.



The soft landing of the lander - Vikram carrying rover 'Pragyan', one of the toughest phases of the mission and described by the ISRO chief as "15 minutes of terror (filled moments), would be attempted between September 6-8.



"Chandrayaan-2 is the next leap in technology as we attempt to soft land close to South Pole of Moon. The soft landing is extremely complex and we will experience approximately 15 minutes of terror," he had said earlier.



The mission, which carries a total of 13 payloads, including three from the Europe, two from the US and one Bulgaria, seeks to improve understanding of the Moon which could lead to discoveries that will benefit India and humanity as a whole. A Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) of US space agency NASA is among the payloads and is aimed at understanding dynamics of Earth's Moon system and deriving clues on Lunar interior.