Chandrayaan 2 Launch LIVE: Liquid Oxygen Being Filled in Cryogenic Stage; GSLV Mk-3 to Land Probe Near Moon’s South Pole

The countdown for the lift-off of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) carrying the Chandrayaan-2 lunar probe is progressing smoothly, officials at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have said from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. ISRO plans to launch the spacecraft using homegrown technology at 2:51am and the probe is scheduled to touch down 54 days later on the moon on September 6 or 7, aiming to land the rover near the unexplored south pole.The $141 million and 3.8 tonne Chandrayaan-2 will analyse minerals, map the moon's surface and search for water. About 16 minutes into its flight, the Rs 375 crore GSLV-Mk III rocket is expected to sling the rover into an Earth parking 170x40,400 km orbit. From there, it will be a long journey to the moon for the Chandrayaan 2, carrying a lander called Vikram lander and a rover known as Pragyan rover. On September 6, the lander Vikram is expected to make a soft landing on the moon and then the rover Pragyan will roll out to carry out in-situ experiments. Jul 14, 2019 10:08 pm (IST) An update from ISRO, which says the countdown to the 2:51am lift-off is progressing smoothly Filling of Liquid oxygen in cryogenic stage of #GSLVMkIII-M1 Commenced.#Chandrayaan2 #ISRO

Updates to continue.. — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019

Updates to continue.. — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019 Jul 14, 2019 10:05 pm (IST) ‘15 Minutes of Terror’ | Indicating the challenges involved in soft landing, which will feature a series of critical manoeuvres by scientists, ISRO chairman K Sivan said they will undergo about "15 minutes of terror”. "Chandrayaan-2 is the next leap in technology as we attempt to soft land close to South Pole of Moon. The soft landing is extremely complex and we will experience approximately 15 minutes of terror," he said. Jul 14, 2019 10:03 pm (IST) 54 Days to the Moon | Eleven years after its successful first lunar mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the Rs 978 crore Chandrayan-2 onboard Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle GSLV-Mk 3 on a voyage which will then take 54 days to accomplish the task of landing on the Moon through meticulously planned orbital phases. Jul 14, 2019 10:01 pm (IST) Lift-Off at 2:51am | The lift-off of the three-component spacecraft weighing 3,850 kg and comprising an orbiter, the lander and the rover has been scheduled for 2:51 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre Jul 14, 2019 10:00 pm (IST) In a few hours from now, as the world sleeps, India will take a giant leap in the space race with the launch its second Moon mission, Chandrayaan 2, onboard the heavy-lift rocket GSLV-MkIII, nicknamed Baahubali, from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharihota, to land a rover near the unexplored Lunar Southern Pole.

In this picture released by ISRO on July 11, 2019, officials carry out the hoisting of the Vikram Lander during the integration of Chandrayaan-2, at the launch center in Sriharikota. The space mission, which aims to place a robotic rover on the moon, is set to be launched on July 15, 2019. (ISRO/PTI Photo)



Billed as the most complex and prestigious mission ever undertaken by the ISRO since its inception, Chandrayaan 2 will make India the fourth country to soft land on the lunar surface after Russia, the United States and China.



Indicating the challenges involved in soft landing, which will feature a series of critical manoeuvres by scientists, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said they will undergo about "15 minutes of terror (filled moments)."



"Chandrayaan-2 is the next leap in technology as we attempt to soft land close to South Pole of Moon. The soft landing is extremely complex and we will experience approximately 15 minutes of terror," he said.



According to ISRO, the lunar South Pole is an interesting surface area which remains in shadow than North pole. There is a possibility of the presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around it, the agency said, adding craters in the South Pole region have cold traps and contain fossil record of the early solar system.



The lander 'Vikram', named after father of Indian space research programme Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, carrying the rover 'Pragyan', will be landed in a high plain between two craters at a latitude of about 70 degree South of the moon. Then the 27-kg 'Pragyan' meaning 'wisdom' in Sanskrit and a six-wheeled robotic vehicle, will set out on its job of collecting information on lunar surface.



The rover can travel up to half a km leveraging solar energy and both Pragyan and Vikram have a mission life of one Lunar day, which approximately equals 14 Earth days.



During the countdown, the rocket and the spacecraft's systems will undergo checks and fuel will be filled to power the rocket engines.



According to ISRO, filling of the liquid fuel in the Liquid Core Stage has been completed on Sunday.



GSLV-Mk III is designed to carry 4 tonne class of satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) or about 10 tonne to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), which is about twice the capability of GSLV Mk II.



The vehicle has two solid strap-on motors, a core liquid booster and a cryogenic upper stage.



To date, ISRO has sent up three GSLV-Mk III rockets.The first one was on December 18, 2014, carrying the Crew Module Atmospheric Reentry Experiment. The second and third GSLV-Mk III went up on February 5, 2017 and November 14, 2018, carrying communication satellites GSAT-19 and GSAT-29, respectively.



Interestingly, GSLV-Mk III will also be used for India's manned space mission slated in 2022.