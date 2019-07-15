Chandrayaan 2 Launch LIVE: After Wimbledon and World Cup Thrillers, Actions Shifts to Sriharikota for ISRO Moon Mission Blast Off

Event Highlights
The $141 million and 3.8 tonne Chandrayaan-2 will analyse minerals, map the moon's surface and search for water. About 16 minutes into its flight, the Rs 375 crore GSLV-Mk III rocket is expected to sling the rover into an Earth parking 170x40,400 km orbit. From there, it will be a long journey to the moon for the Chandrayaan 2, carrying a lander called Vikram lander and a rover known as Pragyan rover. On September 6, the lander Vikram is expected to make a soft landing on the moon and then the rover Pragyan will roll out to carry out in-situ experiments.
Visitors gather outside Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota where #Chandrayaan2 is scheduled to be launched at 2:51 AM today.
One of the first pictures of ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, Lander & Rover. For more pictures click here
Filling of Liquid oxygen in cryogenic stage of #GSLVMkIII-M1 completed and filling of Liquid Hydrogen is in progress.
What to Know India’s Answer When ISRO Quizzed them on #MoonEssentials. Click Here
History of GSLV-Mk III Rockets | To date, ISRO has sent up three GSLV-Mk III rockets. The first one was on December 18, 2014, carrying the Crew Module Atmospheric Reentry Experiment. The second and third GSLV-Mk III went up on February 5, 2017, and November 14, 2018, carrying communication satellites GSAT-19 and GSAT-29, respectively. Interestingly, GSLV-Mk III will also be used for India's manned space mission slated in 2022.
Strength of India’s ‘Baahubali’ Launcher | Developed by ISRO, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III is a three-stage vehicle. It was primarily designed to launch communication satellites into geostationary orbit. It has a height of 43.43 m and a Diameter of 4.0 m. Further, it has a mass of 640 tonnes that can accommodate up to 8,000 kg payload to LEO and 4000 kg payload to GTO.
This is What Happens After Landing on Moon | On the day of landing, the lander will separate from the orbiter and then perform a series of complex maneuvers comprising of rough braking and fine braking. Imaging of the landing site region prior to landing will be done for finding safe and hazard-free zones. The lander Vikram will finally land near South Pole of the moon on September 6. Subsequently, the rover will roll out and carry out experiments on lunar surface for a period of 1 lunar day, which is equal to 14 Earth days. The orbiter will continue its mission for one year.
About 16 minutes into its flight, the rocket will put the Chandrayaan 2 into orbit. A series of maneuvers will be carried out to raise its orbit and put Chandrayaan-2 on lunar transfer trajectory. On entering the Moon's sphere of influence, on-board thrusters will slow down the spacecraft for lunar capture. The orbit of Chandrayaan-2 around the moon will be circularised to 100x100 km orbit through a series of orbital maneuvers.
What’s 15 min Terror ISRO Chief was Talking About? India will make the fourth country to soft land on the lunar surface after Russia, the US and China. Indicating the challenges of the soft landing, which will feature a series of critical manoeuvres by scientists, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said they will undergo about ’15 minutes of terror (filled moments)’. "Chandrayaan-2 is the next leap in technology as we attempt to soft land close to south pole of Moon. The soft landing is extremely complex and we will experience approximately 15 minutes of terror," he said.
How Well You Know About India's Mission Moon? Did you know the Baahubali launcher is one the biggest and the most powerful rockets available in India’s space garage. Chandrayaan 2 mission will be one of the most important missions scheduled to be flown by the GSLV Mk-3 as this will help in ascertaining the future of GSLV Mk-III series. Apart from Chandrayaan-2, this rocket is also all set to be a part of ISRO’s highly ambitious – Gaganyaan mission. Under which, ISRO will send three Indians to space on an Indian spacecraft flying on GSLV Mk-III. Know More Interesting Facts
India Holds Bright Spot as ISRO Eyes Dark Side of Moon | The lift-off of the three-component spacecraft weighing 3,850 kg has been scheduled for 2.51 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC). Eleven years after its successful first Lunar mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the Rs 978 crore Chandrayan-2 onboard Geosynchronous Launch. Vehicle GSLV-MkIII on a voyage which will then take 54 days to accomplish the task of landing on the Moon through meticulously planned orbital phases. After a full dress rehearsal last week, the countdown for the mission commenced on Sunday and scientists were involved in propellant filling, ISRO officials said.
Journey of Two Superwomen Who Are Going to Steer ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ | Vanitha Muthayya, for instance, was quite reluctant to take up the post of project director. It took several rounds of persuasion to bring her on board as being in-charge of a project with national ramifications, like Chandrayaan-2, would mean a huge responsibility; one that can make many question themselves on whether they should take it up. On the other hand, Ritu Karidhal is a younger scientist who had always been involved in mission operations. Different from many, she knew that a 9-to-5 schedule is something she would never enjoy. Read More
Chandrayaan 2 Cheaper Than Avengers Endgame! | The total cost of the Chandrayaan-2 mission is about $124 million, which includes a $31 million price tag for the launch and $93 million for the satellite. The cost is less than half of the budget of Hollywood blockbuster ‘Avengers Endgame’, which had an estimated budget of $356 million, says Sputnik.
The Chandrayaan-2 mission, that takes off exactly 50 years after the astronauts of Apollo II made their historic voyage to the Sea of Tranquillity on the Moon, will attempt a historic touchdown near the Moon's south pole, "where water ice lurks in permanently shadowed craters". Only one other mission — China's Chang'e-4 spacecraft — has soft-landed in this rugged, forbidding region, says the Scientific American.
CLICK TO READ | ISRO Tweets Photo of 'People Dwarfed by 14-Storey High GSLV Mk-3' in Chandrayaan-2 Countdown
Counting down to the launch on Sunday night, ISRO tweeted a photo of the rocket, also called 'fat boy', to put in perspective the gigantic size of the launcher.
Did You Know The Technology Employed in The Mission is Home-grown? The orbiter, lander and rover are designed and made almost entirely in India. Even the scientists at IIT Kanpur have made a significant contribution to this. The Chandrayaan-2 rover, which is fitted with the software developed by IIT-K scientists, will trace water and other minerals on the lunar surface. It will also send pictures for research and examination. Read More
To know how and where to watch the live streaming of India's historic launch of Chandrayaan 2
Know About Four Other Nations to Have Been on Moon | The US remains the only country to have sent a manned mission to moon in 1969. It wasn’t the last either. The country has also sent several other mission with the latest one being LADEE probe mission, launched in September 7, 2013. While the Soviets sent the first man into space, Yuri Gagarin, they were defeated by the US in sending the first manned mission to Moon. The Change’4 – also launched by China – was the first spacecraft to reach the far side of the moon. This occurred on January 3, 2019. Another nation to mark its presence on Moon is Japan. Japan launched two orbits: the Hiten and Selene.
Ahead of Chandrayaan-2 Launch, Jammu Children Recall Moon Stories | Swapnil and Swapnila, both Class 10 students, this week visited the ISRO station in Andhra Pradesh and saw the massive rocket that will spark their lunar imagination into reality. For the brother-sister twin from Jammu, the moon had always been about the stories they had heard from their grandmother: a friendly celestial body so far away that they could only imagine to reach there some day. Not anymore, they say. Read what Jammu children have to tell about Moon Mission
With less than five hours from the launch, ISRO updates the image of the 14 storey high GSLVMkIII-M1 (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III) vehicle.
How Much Did US, China and Russia Spend? With Chandrayaan-2, India is looking to take a giant leap in its space program and solidify its place among the world's spacefaring nations. The launch of the low-cost mission would make India the fourth country to land a probe on the Moon. India has spent about $140 million to get Chandrayaan-2 ready for the 384,400 kilometres trip from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre to the scheduled landing on the lunar South Pole on September 6. The United States spent about $25 billion, the equivalent of more than $100 billion in current prices, on 15 Apollo missions. China landed its Chang'e 4 lunar craft in January, and spent $8.4 billion on its entire space programme in 2017. Russia, the first country to land an unmanned Moon rocket in 1966, spent more than $20 billion at today's values on lunar missions in the 1960s and 70s.
Meet the 'rocket women' who made Chandrayaan 2 possible. Sky is no longer the limit for project director Muthyya Vanitha and mission director Ritu Karidhal. READ MORE
Filling of Liquid oxygen in cryogenic stage of #GSLVMkIII-M1 Commenced.
The image tweeted by ISRO.
Billed as the most complex and prestigious mission ever undertaken by the ISRO since its inception, Chandrayaan 2 will make India the fourth country to soft land on the lunar surface after Russia, the United States and China.
Indicating the challenges involved in soft landing, which will feature a series of critical manoeuvres by scientists, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said they will undergo about "15 minutes of terror (filled moments)."
"Chandrayaan-2 is the next leap in technology as we attempt to soft land close to South Pole of Moon. The soft landing is extremely complex and we will experience approximately 15 minutes of terror," he said.
According to ISRO, the lunar South Pole is an interesting surface area which remains in shadow than North pole. There is a possibility of the presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around it, the agency said, adding craters in the South Pole region have cold traps and contain fossil record of the early solar system.
The lander 'Vikram', named after father of Indian space research programme Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, carrying the rover 'Pragyan', will be landed in a high plain between two craters at a latitude of about 70 degree South of the moon. Then the 27-kg 'Pragyan' meaning 'wisdom' in Sanskrit and a six-wheeled robotic vehicle, will set out on its job of collecting information on lunar surface.
The rover can travel up to half a km leveraging solar energy and both Pragyan and Vikram have a mission life of one Lunar day, which approximately equals 14 Earth days.
During the countdown, the rocket and the spacecraft's systems will undergo checks and fuel will be filled to power the rocket engines.
According to ISRO, filling of the liquid fuel in the Liquid Core Stage has been completed on Sunday.
GSLV-Mk III is designed to carry 4 tonne class of satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) or about 10 tonne to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), which is about twice the capability of GSLV Mk II.
The vehicle has two solid strap-on motors, a core liquid booster and a cryogenic upper stage.
To date, ISRO has sent up three GSLV-Mk III rockets.The first one was on December 18, 2014, carrying the Crew Module Atmospheric Reentry Experiment. The second and third GSLV-Mk III went up on February 5, 2017 and November 14, 2018, carrying communication satellites GSAT-19 and GSAT-29, respectively.
Interestingly, GSLV-Mk III will also be used for India's manned space mission slated in 2022.
